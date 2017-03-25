IOB men to meet ONGC; Southern Railways take on Chattisgarh women in Finals

IOB, Chennai will take on ONGC Dehradun in the men’s section and Southern Railway will clash with Chattisgarh for the title in the finals of the 31st Federation Cup Basket Ball Championship, slated for tomorrow.

In the first semi final, IOB defeated ASC, Bengaluru 84-64. Riken Pethani and Prasanna Venkatesh played well for the winners with 29 and 16 points respectively, while Jeethandar Singh potted 19 and Isaac Thomas 15 for the losing team.

In the second semis, ONGC beat Indian Air Force 72-49. In the women’s first seminal, Southern Railways defeated Tamil Nadu 73-67.

D Anitha Paul scored 25 points and Raja Priya 14 for Railways, while R Varshanandhini and M Keerthi potted 22 and 17 points respectively for Tamil Nadu.

In a nail biting finish Chattisgarh women scraped through to defeat West Bengal 99-98 in the second semi final, with Poonam Chaturvedi playing well by scoring 57 points for the winners.