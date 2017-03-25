FLASH NEWS Tamil superstar Rajinikanth cancels his proposed visit to Sri Lanka after facing backlash Donald Trump’s attempt to repeal Obamacare collapses Govt makes Aadhaar card mandatory for all mobile numbers Election Commission halts appointment of 16 Vice Chairpersons of PSUs in Jammu & Kashmir after a complaint by the opposition NC Virat Kohli ruled out of fourth Test against Australia, Ajinkya Rahane to lead the side

Coimbatore


IOB men to meet ONGC; Southern Railways take on Chattisgarh women in Finals

Covai Post Network
March 25, 2017

IOB, Chennai will take on ONGC Dehradun in the men’s section and Southern Railway will clash with Chattisgarh for the title in the finals of the 31st Federation Cup Basket Ball Championship, slated for tomorrow.

In the first semi final, IOB defeated ASC, Bengaluru 84-64. Riken Pethani and Prasanna Venkatesh played well for the winners with 29 and 16 points respectively, while Jeethandar Singh potted 19 and Isaac Thomas 15 for the losing team.

In the second semis, ONGC beat Indian Air Force 72-49. In the women’s first seminal, Southern Railways defeated Tamil Nadu 73-67.

D Anitha Paul scored 25 points and Raja Priya 14 for Railways, while R Varshanandhini and M Keerthi potted 22 and 17 points respectively for Tamil Nadu.

In a nail biting finish Chattisgarh women scraped through to defeat West Bengal 99-98 in the second semi final, with Poonam Chaturvedi playing well by scoring 57 points for the winners.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS