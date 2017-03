Aswin M Kotnis, Thoothukudi District Superintendent of Police, has won silver medal in the All India rifle shooting competition held for police. He is the first IPS officer to achieve this feat in India.

All India level rifle shooting competitions are currently being conducted in Assam and Guwahati. Kotnis , a 2003 batch IPS officer participated and won the second place bagging the silver medal .

It is also the first time that a police officer from Tamil Nadu has won a medal in this competition.