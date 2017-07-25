Iranian students allege cheating; seek refund of fees from RVS Dental College

Students from Iran, who were studying at RVS Dental College and Hospital handed over a petition to the Superintendent of Police Pa Moorthy today stating that the College has cheated them after offering admissions and collecting fees close to Rs. 2.5 crores.

Ten Iranian students had joined the RVS Dental College and Hospital in Sulur for Bachelor of Dental Surgery course between 2016 and 2021. The students were asked to pay the admission and course fees in full for the course which started in September 2016. The students have paid Rs.2,00,45,500 in total. In November 2016, the students received a mail from The Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University that they have been discharged from course since they haven’t qualified the NEET examination. Though the students highlighted this issue with the College management they were told that they can challenge it in Court and also everything that everything will be sorted in two months. But nothing happened since then.

The students said that even after repeated attempts, the College administration failed to give them a proper reply or confirmation regarding fees refund.

Hamidreza Zare, one iof the petitioners said that most of them were forced to leave to their home country without any money and few were compelled to receive a meagre refund.

R Kalaiarasu, their advocate said that the students were demanding a refund of their fees amount. He mentioned that the Iranian students in other medical colleges in the country were refunded after they were removed from course.