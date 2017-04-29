FLASH NEWS Crucial meeting underway at O. Panneerselvam’s residence in Chennai. Possible discussion on Panneerselvam-Palaniswami merger Jayalalithaa’s driver found dead in Tamil Nadu’s Salem AIADMK Symbol Row: Middleman Sukesh sent to judicial custody till May 12, reports Sensex drops 111.34 points to end at 29,918.40; Nifty falls 38.10 points to 9,304.05 Supreme Court demands FIR against Tamil Nadu Minister Kamaraj for allegedly cheating a realtor to the tune of Rs 30 Lakh FIR against Shilpa Shetty and her husband in cheating case Men should learn to do household work: Sushma Swaraj School in UP asks students to get Yogi Adityanath’s haircut Kapil Dev to get a wax statue at Delhi’s Madame Tussauds 116-yr-old Mexican woman denied bank card for being too old

Coimbatore


Irked by dist administration order, Palakkad farmers stage demo

Covai Post Network
April 29, 2017

Farmers of Palakkad District in Kerala on Saturday staged a demonstration by wearing garlands of human skulls in protest against the District Administration’s order on drinking water management.

The District Administration of Palakkad had announced in January that drinking water from Malampuzha Drinking Water Supply Scheme would be directed to drought hit villages only for drinking purposes. Anything other than drinking including irrigation and farming would not be entertained since the Government was keen on storing the water as the monsoons had failed, the order said.

Kerala Water Authority had warned the State that since the water storage was poor in the reservoirs, another monsoon failure would prove costly and the situation might get out of control.

However, in late January water was reportedly diverted by some farmers for irrigation purpose and the Kodumb-Popully Integrated Water Supply Scheme broke down.

The State made some makeshift arrangements and gave protection to water storage centres, which made the farmers feel unhappy as they were left with no water for farming.

Protesting against this, farmers blamed the State Government for its poor water management. Claiming that they suffered a big loss, they appealed to the Government to withdraw the scheme immediately and to waive their loans.

