Irregularities in gunny bag sale: Former PACCS secretary arrested

Covai Post Network
March 14, 2017
Former Secretary of the Primary Agriculture Cooperative Credit Society (PACCS) at Nannilam was arrested on the charge of committing various irregularities to the tune of Rs. 7.85 lakh in connection with the sale of gunny bags.

Govindarajan (59), who worked as Secretary of the PACCS at Nannilam, retired last year. During an internal audit conducted by officials of Cooperative Department, it was discovered that he had committed various irregularities to the tune of Rs 7.85 lakh during the year 2015-16 in respect of the sale of gunny bags.

Following which, Natarajan, Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Department, lodged a complaint at the office of Superintendent of Police, Tiruvarur.

On the orders of Superintendent of Police Mayilvaganan, the Commercial Crime Wing police registered a case and conducted investigation that revealed that Govindarajan, along with a clerk, Ganesan, was involved in the irregularities.

Subsequently, police arrested Govindarajan. He was produced in the judicial magistrate court in Nannilam and remanded to judicial custody. Police are on the lookout for Ganesan who is absconding.

