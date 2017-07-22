Isha begins desilting of 280 acre Kuruchi lake

As an initiative aimed at managing water crisis in the city, Isha Foundation today organized desilting of Kuruchi lake with the support of Government in collaboration with Neyveli Lignite Corporation.

The work for desilting and deepening of 280 acres of lake began in the presence of Isha Foundation Founder, Jaggi Vasudev, Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration Minister, S P Velumani and Chairman and Managing Director of NLC Dr S K Acharya.

NLC has responded to the request from Sadhguru to revitalise the lake, which would enable increase in ground water level in the city.

Under its CSR initiatives, NLC will support desilting and deepening of lakes with an estimated cost of Rs.1.65 Crore within 3 months, Acharya said.

Appeciating the gesture of Jaggi Vasudev for inviting NLC, Velumani, said that boating facilities will be provided in the lake for public in future. A walking track will be constructed around it.

Aapart from desilting, it was important to make way for water to enter the lake, Jaggi Vasudev said and requested the government to do a topographical survey near all the lakes of Tamil Nadu and take necessary steps to ensure that the water enters into the lakes.

Stating that this lake has to be desilted and arrangements should be made in a way that the lake should be filled with water, he suggested that the livelihood of the homes in the vicinity could be taken care of by the project.

Districrt Collector, T. N. Hariharan and, Corporation Commissioner, K. VijayKarthikeyan were among those present at the function.