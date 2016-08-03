Isha Centre controversy: Police speaks to the sisters

Coimbatore: Amidst mounting controversy following the complaint from a retired professor that the Isha Yoga Centre was holding his two daughters captive for the last seven years, the Rural Police have started investigations.

Based on the complaint, the Superintendent of Police, Ramya Bharathi visited the Centre, run by the self-proclaimed spiritual leader, Jaggi Vasudev, this afternoon. The police official spoke to the daughters, Geetha (31) and Latha (33).

Retired Professor Kamaraj, along with his wife, in his petition to the district collector a few days ago, had alleged that Jaggi Vasudev was holding their children captive, got their heads tonsured, and made them sanyasins after ‘brainwashing’ them. He said that he was not even allowed to talk to the daughters, and that the daughters were being held captive with the sole intention to grab his properties.

Expressing fear for their lives, the couple has requested the collector to immediately intervene and get them released from the clutches of the self-proclaimed godman.

Meanwhile, a video clip released through TV channels and social media, has the daughters claiming that they had joined the Centre on their own volition and with their parents’ permission seven years ago. They refuted the allegations made by their father that they were being harassed and forced to stay. Kamaraj says that the video clip was a ploy of Jaggi Vasudev.

Ramya Bharati’s reports are awaited in this issue.