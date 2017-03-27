Isha Foundation takes over 9th crematorium for maintenance

Isha Foundation has accepted to operate and maintain an LPG Crematorium at Alandurai on the city outskirts.

State Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani opened the crematorium yesterday at Thombulipalayam on behalf of Alandurai Town Panchayat.

As requested by the panchayat, Isha Foundation took over the crematorium for operation and maintenance, a press release from the Foundation said today.

The Foundation has contributed Rs. 27 lakh for the infrastructure and Lions Club has contributed for the flooring and a mortuary van at this crematorium.

“Isha Foundation has been operating eight crematoriums handed over to them with utmost sanctity, just like maintaining a temple. We definitely trust that Isha will maintain the Thombulipalayam crematorium too in the same fashion.” the release quoting Velumani, said.

Crematoriums in Nanjundapuram, Thudiyalur, Podanur, Veerakeralam, Karamadai and Thondamuthoor in Coimbatore and Mylapore and Nesapakkam in Chennai are maintained by the Foundation.