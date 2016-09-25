ISRO to launch eight satellites tomorrow

Chennai: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch eight satellites, including India’s SCATSAT-1 for ocean related studies, on Monday at Sriharikota space port near here as the countdown is progressing normally.

The country’s most trusted workhorse PSLV, in its 37th flight (PSLV-C35), will carry and put the the 377 kg SCATSAT-1 and seven co-passenger satellites into polar Sun Synchronous Orbit (SSO).

This is the first mission of PSLV in which it will launch its payloads into two different orbits.

“The countdown is progressing normally after fuel filling operations. The health parameters of the rocket are also well. The launch would take place at 9.12 am on Monday,” a senior ISRO official said today.

According to him, the PSLV-C35 will take off from the first launch pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota. It will be the 15th flight of PSLV in ‘XL’ configuration (with the use of solid strap-on motors).

The co-passenger satellites are from Algeria, Canada and USA, as well as two satellites from Indian universities/academic institute.

SCATSAT-1 will be placed into a 720 km Polar SSO, whereas the two universities and academic institute satellites, and the five foreign satellites will be placed into a 670km polar orbit.

SCATSAT will provide wind vector data products for weather forecasting, cyclone detection and tracking services to the users.

The satellite carries Ku-band scatterometer similar to the one flown onboard Oceansat-2. The spacecraft is built around standard IMS-2 Bus and the mass of the spacecraft is 377 kg. The spacecraft will be put in SSP orbit of 720 km altitude with an inclination of 98.1 deg by PSLV-C35.

The mission life of the satellite is five years.