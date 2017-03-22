Issues of upbringing – Parents were children once

Bengaluru: Why is my child behaving like this? Why does he not listen to me? There are very common questions parents pose and know for certain that getting an answer is quite tough.

A child’s public tantrum makes one think about parenting skills and equally challenging to know what ‘right upbringing’ is all about. Sometimes, it may not be all that complex. In most cases, the reason is clear – the child engages in such negative behaviour as there is a reward for it.

“We often give in to a child’s tantrums, not resisting such behaviour.If it happens in public, we want to stop it by just agreeing to his/her wishes, rather than addressing the issue. Children are very smart. They know what works and what doesn’t. When two-year-old Ira complains about her lunch and gets what she wants, she learns that complaining works,” says Moumita Chakraborty, a freelance counsellor in Delhi.

All have gone through such stages and know for certain what works. It is the same for teenagers. Most often, listening to music while in the car will mean avoiding questions regarding homework, school and exams. Ignoring parents should mean avoiding uncomfortable questions from them. When parents ask children to stop doing something, there is a buffer time and only after this do they get serious about it.

Asked to stop watching TV, the child or youth knows that the watching can continue for another 20 minutes, till the second call comes. “We used to sleep late so that we didn’t have to do the early morning chores. We all knew what we could get away with. Parents have to be wise enough to catch these, and stop the reward,” says Priyanka Mukherjee, mother of a three-year-old.

“We have all gone through this stage ourselves as children, but we often give them a benefit of doubt when we are parents. And that really does the damage,” she adds.

And what makes them do all this? It could be because:

Children want to push the boundaries: Children are forever figuring out the complex world that they are living in. Their guinea pigs are their parents, who they try to decode first. For the same reason, they will try to see if there are any boundaries of Dos and Don’ts. As a parent, you have to know that this is normal and for the child’s well-being, you have to set boundaries and be consistent in enforcing them.

Children get stressed if the world around them is not consistent:

Consistency is hugely important in making a child feel safe and secure and able to have a comfortable understanding of the world and how it works. The teachings in the school and at home should be similar. There can’t be different dos and don’ts . That will only confuse them.

Unfair to expect things from a child beyond its developmental level:

As a parent, don’t put undue pressure on the child on things that its cognitive senses can’t understand. You should only expect things that go with its abilities. You can’t expect a toddler to finish its meals on its own without messing around. You should be realistic in your demands. To understand this, parents should read more books that illustrate things better.