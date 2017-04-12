IT department lodges complaint against 3 TN ministers with Chennai police

Chennai: More ministers in Tamil Nadu government could be in for trouble for threatening IT officials as per a complaint filed by IT department with the Chennai police commissioner.

According to sources, chief of the IT investigations wing filed a complaint with the Chennai police commissioner on Wednesday evening against three ministers for threatening and obstructing IT officials when they were carrying out raids at the premises of film actor Sarathkumar and state health minister C Vijayabhaskar on April 7.

The three ministers could be facing music, other than those who are on the IT radar for allegedly being involved in money distribution as per documents sized during the raids, are food minister R Kamaraj, handlooms and textiles minister Udumalai Radhakrishnan and information and publicity minister Kadambur Raju.

Other than the three ministers, the IT complaint also named a senior government official of Tamil Nadu posted in Delhi and a bar council office bearer in Tamil Nadu. These five were alleged to have tried to obstruct the IT officials and threatened them when they were carrying out their duties.

Incidentally, the IT raids followed huge money flows detected in RK Nagar bye election wherein ruling party minister and MLAs were said to be involved in distributing money to bribe the voters. Documents recovered during the searches were a dead giveaway as the amounts and details and schedules of payments were neatly documented.

Bye election from RK Nagar constituency became necessary following the death of of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa. Sasikala faction of AIADMK fielded her nephew and deputy general secretary TTV Dinakaran and pitted against him was AIADMK (OPS) faction senior leader E Madhusudhanan. There were other parties too in fray, but the contest was between these two factions of AIADMK.