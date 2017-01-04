IT raids conducted across Chennai

Chennai: After a brief lull, the Income Tax department is back in action with sleuths conducting fresh raids at various places across the city today.

“In Chennai, the properties of industrialist and educationist B S Abdur Rehman, including his residence at Nungambakkam, his son-in-law Halith’s place located at Khader Nawaz Khan Road, premises of B S Abdur Rahman University and its corporate office on Moores Road, were targeted. His Emirates Trading Agency (ETA) Group’s companies located at Saligramam and that of Citi Center at Mylapore and Hyatt Hotel too were raided. Overall, more than 75 premises of this and the Buhari Group offices too saw searches. Around 300 IT officials were pressed into action,” added sources.

Sources said ongoing searches are also being conducted in Madurai and Tuticorin, and different places across the country. Raids are also being conducted at film producer-actor R K Suresh’s premises.

It is said that today’s raids were carried out based on information about tax evasion by the firms concerned.

Today’s development comes in the wake of last month’s IT searches at former Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Rama Mohana Rao’s Anna Nagar residence. On 21 December, Rao’s house and office were searched by IT officials. The raids were carried out at 15 places, including the office and the residence of Rao, his son Vivek and relatives in Chennai and Chittoor in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, IT sources had said. Earlier in December, huge amounts of cash and gold were reportedly unearthed during IT raids at the premises of contractor Sekhar Reddy and his associates.