FLASH NEWS Odisha Cricket Association chief Ranjib Biswal quits after Supreme Court verdict. Debasis Samantray in charge of Ind-Eng ODI on Jan 19 Special CBI court sets January 17 as date for framing charges against the accused in Sheena Bora murder case, reports TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay’s wife registers a complaint in Bidhan Nagar (WB) against CBI alleging that she was not informed of his arrest 1.85 lakh polling stations to be in operation for Assembly Elections to the five states: CEC Nasim Zaidi Kerala suffered ₹1,000 crore tourism loss post note ban PM’s Dec 31 announcements to cost ₹3,500 crore to economy DMK leader MK Stalin elected as the party’s working president in the general council meeting PM Modi, Amit Shah should be arrested: Mamata Banerjee Oil companies to offer discount of ₹5 per LPG cylinder on booking and paying online

Coimbatore


IT raids conducted across Chennai

Covai Post Network
January 4, 2017

Chennai: After a brief lull, the Income Tax department is back in action with sleuths conducting fresh raids at various places across the city today.

“In Chennai, the properties of industrialist and educationist B S Abdur Rehman, including his residence at Nungambakkam, his son-in-law Halith’s place located at Khader Nawaz Khan Road, premises of B S Abdur Rahman University and its corporate office on Moores Road, were targeted. His Emirates Trading Agency (ETA) Group’s companies located at Saligramam and that of Citi Center at Mylapore and Hyatt Hotel too were raided. Overall, more than 75 premises of this and the Buhari Group offices too saw searches. Around 300 IT officials were pressed into action,” added sources.

Sources said ongoing searches are also being conducted in Madurai and Tuticorin, and different places across the country. Raids are also being conducted at film producer-actor R K Suresh’s premises.

It is said that today’s raids were carried out based on information about tax evasion by the firms concerned.

Today’s development comes in the wake of last month’s IT searches at former Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Rama Mohana Rao’s Anna Nagar residence. On 21 December, Rao’s house and office were searched by IT officials. The raids were carried out at 15 places, including the office and the residence of Rao, his son Vivek and relatives in Chennai and Chittoor in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, IT sources had said. Earlier in December, huge amounts of cash and gold were reportedly unearthed during IT raids at the premises of contractor Sekhar Reddy and his associates.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS