IT raids continue in Chennai

Chennai: For the second consecutive day, Income Tax sleuths carried out raids at multiple locations in the city today. Sources said several incriminating documents were seized during the searches and the raids will continue till tomorrow.

“Around 500 IT officers are part of fresh raids at nearly 50 places, belonging to the Buhari Group and ETA,” said sources. The ongoing searches are being conducted across the State, including Madurai and Tuticorin. Raids are being held in the city including businessman Abdur Rahman’s residence at Nungambakkam, his son-in-law Halith’s place located at Khader Nawaz Khan Road, Crescent Engineering College at Vandalur, and in the group’s corporate office in Moors Road and companies located at Saligramam, Citi Center at Mylapore and Hyatt Hotel, it is learnt.

Buhari Group has interests in construction, education, power, trading, engineering, real estate and shipping. ETA Group too has interests in various sectors. Its operations are spread across the country and abroad.

When asked for details on which divisions of the groups the taxmen were looking at, officials said, “The Buhari Group, ETA Property and a few other entities have been searched.” They declined to divulge further details.

At Ramanathapuram, an eight member IT team headed by A R Singh, Income Tax Commissioner, Madurai, raided the house of M Hameed Khan (62), an employee of ETA Ascon Group Company, at Kilakarai and detained him for questioning after seizing incriminating documents.

For the past one month, Income Tax raids are rocking Tamil Nadu. Sleuths from the department searched premises of contractor Sekhar Reddy and his associates in December, where they reportedly seized huge amounts of new currency notes, old notes and gold. Later, CBI arrested Reddy and his friends.

Recently, IT raided the house and office of former Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary P Rama Mohana Rao. Places linked to his son Vivek Papisetty and other relatives too were brought under scrutiny. IT raids were also conducted on a couple of other persons who were said to share close links with top politicians.