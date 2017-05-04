IT sleuths quiz Vijayabaskar’s wife

Chennai: Health Minister C Vijayabaskar’s wife Ramya is being interrogated by income tax officials at Aaykar Bhavan in Nungambakkam.

Ramya reached the office around 8.30 am today and the investigation began at 11 am, sources said.

She was summoned in connection with the raids conducted at her husband’s house on April 8.

It is said that Ramya had several properties in her name and also administrated the business at quarries, buildings and educational institutions run by Vijayabaskar. “The investigation will revolve round the information and documents gathered at the Minister’s house during the raid. If required, Ramya will be called for a second round of investigation,” a top official said.

Vijayabaskar was earlier grilled by the Income Tax sleuths for his alleged involvement in money distribution ahead of the cancelled RK Nagar byelection. Around 35 places across the State were searched, including his residence and office. As many as 400 tokens which were stored to be delivered at RK Nagar were reportedly seized from his car. Also, Rs 2.2 crore cash was seized from his personal assistant Nynar’s residence at Triplicane and several incriminating documents were also confiscated, sources said.

The houses of Dr MGR Medical University Vice-Chancellor Gitalakshmi and actor Sarath Kumar were also raided by income tax officials.