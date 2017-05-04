29 May 2017, Edition - 685, Monday
top-banner
FLASH NEWS
  • Cong MLA from Chitrkoot in Satna dist of MP, Prem Singh, passes away after prolonged illness. He was 65.
  • The GSLV Mark III will be launched into space on June 5. Here’s everything you need to know about the rocket:
  • Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu meets e-rickshaw driver’s kin who was beaten to death for protesting public urination
  • Bengaluru City Police refuses to allow beef festival at Town Hall
  • Don’t care what United Nations is saying. Pak govt follows it’s only policy :Parvez Musharraf
  • Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain files criminal defamation case against sacked AAP leader Kapil Mishra. Jain to record statement on July 14
  • I always supported Mujahideen activity in Kashmir: Parvez Musharraf
  • Google is offering a four-month free subscription on Google Play Music for new subscribers
  • Manipur CM N Biren Singh’s son awarded 5 years jail term in 2012 road rage case
  • Profit-booking by investors, muted earnings lead to dip in Sensex
Coimbatore

IT sleuths quiz Vijayabaskar’s wife

Covai Post Network
May 4, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative image

Chennai: Health Minister C Vijayabaskar’s wife Ramya is being interrogated by income tax officials at Aaykar Bhavan in Nungambakkam.

Ramya reached the office around 8.30 am today and the investigation began at 11 am, sources said.

She was summoned in connection with the raids conducted at her husband’s house on April 8.

It is said that Ramya had several properties in her name and also administrated the business at quarries, buildings and educational institutions run by Vijayabaskar. “The investigation will revolve round the information and documents gathered at the Minister’s house during the raid. If required, Ramya will be called for a second round of investigation,” a top official said.

Vijayabaskar was earlier grilled by the Income Tax sleuths for his alleged involvement in money distribution ahead of the cancelled RK Nagar byelection. Around 35 places across the State were searched, including his residence and office. As many as 400 tokens which were stored to be delivered at RK Nagar were reportedly seized from his car. Also, Rs 2.2 crore cash was seized from his personal assistant Nynar’s residence at Triplicane and several incriminating documents were also confiscated, sources said.

The houses of Dr MGR Medical University Vice-Chancellor Gitalakshmi and actor Sarath Kumar were also raided by income tax officials.

ALSO READ

Comments 15
Terrible Spanish School in Buenos Aires http://www.Sbrwvn30lD.com/Sbrwvn30lD [Renita Cashatt] - May 08, 2017
http://www.gobizap.com/socialmediamanagement.html [Darell Dorton] - May 08, 2017
Awesome things here. https://wakeupskinnyphiladelphia.com/ [Maple Karle] - May 08, 2017
Thank you so much for giving everyone an extraordinarily breathtaking possiblity to check tips from this site. It's always so good plus jam-packed with a lot of fun for me and my office mates to search your web site particularly 3 times in 7 days to read the newest items you have. And definitely, I'm actually pleased with your outstanding ideas you serve. Certain 1 tips on this page are absolutely the most effective we have had. http://topcookwarebrands.com/wp-content/themes/weblog/assets/library/respond/respond.min.js?ver=1.1.2 [Lauri Muther] - May 09, 2017
There's definitely a lot to learn about this issue. I really like all of the points you have made. https://www.completehomewarranty.com/arizona-home-warranty/glendale-home-warranty/ [home warranty] - May 09, 2017
Excellent beat ! I would like to apprentice even as you amend your site, how could i subscribe for a weblog website? The account aided me a applicable deal. I had been tiny bit familiar of this your broadcast provided vivid transparent idea http://www.whiteshorts.net [Bobby Ladson] - May 09, 2017
Your site is really informational. I truly appreciate it. http://phillydietdoctors.blogspot.com/2017/05/philadelphia-medical-weight-loss-tip-1.html [Philadelphia Medical Weight Loss] - May 09, 2017
I was recommended this web site by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as no one else know such detailed about my problem. You’re amazing! Thanks! http://mobsex.mobi [http://mobsex.mobi] - May 09, 2017
Interesting blog post. Some tips i would like to contribute is that laptop or computer memory must be purchased in case your computer still cannot cope with whatever you do along with it. One can deploy two good old ram boards of 1GB each, as an example, but not one of 1GB and one having 2GB. One should look for the manufacturer's documentation for own PC to be sure what type of memory is needed. best [flight simulator games] - May 11, 2017
The Zune concentrates on currently being a Moveable Media Player. Not a website browser. Not a game machine. Potentially inside of the upcoming it will do even far better within just people areas, yet for currently it really is a superior route in the direction of prepare and hear to your audio and movies, and is without having peer inside that regard. The iPod's strengths are its web going to and purposes. If those solid extra compelling, probably it is your ideal option. http://www.businessplanningtime.org [business reviews] - May 16, 2017
Hi! This is my first comment here so I just wanted to give a quick shout out and say I genuinely enjoy readingthrough your posts. Can you recommend any other blogs/websites/forums that go overthe same topics? Thanks! http://mobsex.mobi [mp4 porn] - May 17, 2017
Everyone loves it whenever people get together and share thoughts. Great site, keep it up! Is it OK to share on Reddit? Keep up the excellent work! https://www.completehomewarranty.com/texas-home-warranty/ [Texas home warranty] - May 18, 2017
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pofnbksUX3M [turquoise hats and fascinators] - May 26, 2017
Awesome Post! I agree completely with you here. It is a very valuable and helpful collection of blogs. I am trying to gain information from all these. Really helpful. Thank you..!! http://4w.biz/90823 [http://lovemekk.tumblr.com] - May 26, 2017
This writing gives a clear idea for the new visitors how to blog. Well done! http://x.servoweb.net/homeservice29192 [bond back cleaning] - May 29, 2017
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

The Longwood Shola – a cornucopia of stimulations
May 05, 2017

Traversing along the Mettupalayam-Kotagiri road the splendid beauty of the Nilgris is a breathtaking feeling. The majestic mountains draped in lush green forests…..

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Yoga and anger management – I
May 05, 2017

Have you been getting very angry lately? Is anger your second nature? Are you angry all the time? If your answer is yes then you are moving towards the next problem….

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

5 Common Mistakes That Are Harming Your Nails
May 05, 2017

Sometimes you don’t even realize and start removing the polish out of sheer boredom. Well, you’re not just removing the nail polish but also harming the top layer of the nail-bed. It can make the nail weak. And who wants that?….

Read More