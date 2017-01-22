Jallikattu campaign getting hijacked by vested interests: Hip Hop Tamizha

The Pro-Jallikattu campaign spearheaded by young men and women has lost its way as vested interests are trying to hijack the people’s movement, alleged Hip Hop Tamizha, music director and a leading Jallikattu campaigner.

In his face book post he said anti-national forces have infiltrated into the mass movement and various anti-India and anti-Modi slogans were being raised by groups not associated with the Jallikattu movement. “The vested interests are trying to use the platform to spread communal and religious hatred. Even attempts were made to desecrate the national flag at VOC Grounds in Coimbatore, which forced me to leave the venue immediately,” Hip Hop Tamizha said.

While noting that such incidents kept happening time and again in Marina and Madurai too, the musician said he was forced to distance himself from the movement due to such unpalatable happenings in the protest venues. “The movement which went in the right direction for three to four days is now being used for various purposes including banning of soft drinks such as coke and Pepsi and spreading rumours,” he said.

Urging the Jallikattu supporters to follow Rajasekhar and Senapathi who have been fighting for the revival of Jallikattu, Hip Hop Tamizha said that the social media is being used to spread rumours about him and his political leanings. “I have no interest in politics and people should avoid spreading rumours against me,” he said.