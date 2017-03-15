Jallikattu movement takes shape of political party, to fight local body polls

The social movement, which fought for lifting of ban on Jallikattu has taken shape of a political party and is going to contest in the coming local body polls.

‘En Desam En Urimai Katchi’ (My State My Right Party) has nearly seven lakh registered members across the State, who have pledged to work for the benefit of the people, the coordinators, representing Coimbatore district, told reporters here today.

“We successfully protested for Jallikattu without any motive and in a similar fashion the new political party will work for the development of the people,” Amalraj, one of the coordinators said.

Stating that the party was fielding candidates for the coming civic elections, they said that those who are willing to contest and also become office-bearers of the party are invited for interview to be held on March 17 and 18 here.

Similar meetings have already been held in Chennai, Vellore and Erode, he said, adding that the date of official launch of the party and its office-bearers will be announced in a few days.

On R.K. Nagar by-poll scheduled for April 12, he said since some persons have come forward to contest the polls, the party has directed them to meet the residents, who are the final deciding authority for the selection of candidate.