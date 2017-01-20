Jallikattu to make a comeback

Tamil Nadu erupts in cautious celebration as decks getting cleared for Jallikattu

Chennai: Tamil Nadu erupted into cautious celebrations after word came from Delhi that Tamil Nadu government’s ordinance was cleared by the union law ministry and it was a matter of procedure now that Jallikattu would be permitted once the ordinance received the mandatory Gubernatorial assent. The governor’s assent can be secured only after the ordinance is forwarded to the governor by the President, which is expected on Saturday after the president gives his assent, that is.

The news was greeted with cheer at countless Jallikattu protest venues across Tamil Nadu, including at Marina beach, but with a firm assertion that protests will continue till the starting gates of Jallikattu bulls were opened.

State governor Vidyasagar Rao is expected to be in Chennai tomorrow, in time to do the needful once the ordinance is received after President Pranab Mukherjee gives his assent. For the protesting student and youth, it is a victory of sorts but they are not yet celebrating as their cynicism runs deep, after a similar exercise in 2014 after an ordinance was struck down by the Supreme Court.

Which is why, the protesters declared that they are staying put at their respective venues till a permanent solution to the Jallikattu issue is found and they are able to celebrate the event unhindered without the authorities looking over their shoulders.

Finding a solution to the Jallikattu imbroglio was imperative to the central government as slowly but surely Tamil Nadu populace was dubbing it as the enemy along with animal welfare NGO PETA. Even a young boy on the street and little girl would automatically launch into a tirade against both these enemies. A young girl in Madurai put it across nicely to PETA saying that “we know how to look after our dogs and cats, you need not teach us how to do tend to our animals.”

And herein hangs the tale.

PETA is seen as the main villain by Tamil Nadu people for it was the body that forcefully argued in the Apex court and convinced it of cruelty element that led to the ban on Jallikattu and also striking down of the amendment by environment ministry taking bulls out of the protected list of animals.

But dig a bit deeper, and it is not just Jallikattu ban that angers people here in Tamil Nadu. In fact, Jallikattu has become the symbol of all things that have gone wrong for Tamil Nadu that perceives it was receiving step motherly treatment by Delhi, over the years on a host of issues.

The anger of the crowds is directed at central government for these reasons.

“Whether it is the genocide of innocent Tamils, Cauvery river water, or Tamil fishermen, Tamil Nadu has been shortchanged by the central government always,” is the sentiment that is commonly expressed by protesters. Jallikattu has become the unifying force and a symbol of Tamil pride too.

A woman protester in Coimbatore said, “we have shown to India that no one can take us lightly. It has taken time, but when we decide on something, we wont rest till we achieve our target.”

Which is why, the protesters have rejected chief minister O Panneerselvam’s appeal to end the protests. The chief minister said that he will personally participate in Jallikattu failed to lift the spirits of the protesters either.

“First let it happen, then only we would be able to give him any credit. It is hard to believe unless it actually happens,” said a policemen in mufti at Marina beach. This plainclothes policeman could not stop his Tamilian sentiments and requested the students for permission to speak on the mike. He in fact goaded the student community not to be taken in by promises and wait till the proof emerged – in the form of actually Jallikattu events taking place.

“It is a question of Tamil pride and not a mere fight for our ancient traditions, culture and pride. The fight is much larger and it is an expression of peoples anger.

The film fraternity was also out in strength but was not allowed anywhere near the venue, lest they walk away with the limelight and credit.

The Nadigar Sangham realized this sentiment of the protesting youth and held a quiet, silent sit in at its office in T Nagar and also requested the television media not to cover the event.

Present at the silent sit in were the Tollywood’s biggest – super stars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, and scores of heroes and heroines. Present also was Trisha, who was attacked for endorsing PETA, at the support for Jallikattu event by the film fraternity.