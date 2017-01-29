Jallikattu triumphs but Rekla hangs in balance

Though thousands rejoiced once Jallikattu was permitted, Rekla is still in doubt as the ordinance failed to mention it.

Even as thousands across Tamil Nadu are rejoicing over the amendment passed by the State Government allowing Jallikattu, Rekla lovers in the State are in a soup as the ordinance passed by the Government did not mention Rekla.

According to the ordinance that was passed by the State Government in support of Jallikattu on 21 January, Jallikattu was included as a clause shell in section 2 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, I960.

“’Jallikattu’ means an event involving bulls conducted with a view to follow tradition and culture on such days from the months of January to May of a calendar year and in such places, as may be notified by the State Government, and includes manjivirattu, vadamadu and erudhuvidumvizha (other sports using bulls),” the ordinance read.

However, no mention of Rekla is given in the ordinance, which eventually meant that the ban imposed on the sport by the Supreme Court still remained.

“The State Government should not have mentioned the name of the four sports. This will only lead to confusion as to which is allowed and which is not allowed,” said N. Sundarakadeshwaran, a senior advocate.

He further added that the confusion would have been diluted had the State Government mentioned in general that all sports involving bulls can be allowed. “Unless the State Government brings another amendment in the PCA act, it would be termed as contempt of the Supreme Court if Rekla is allowed anywhere in Tamil Nadu,” he opined.

However, S. Balakumar, an activist and member of the Jallikattu Peravai who is also rooting for Rekla, claimed that the State Government had removed bulls from the list of performing animals in the PCA Act leading to the sports involving bulls in general.

He further claimed that this should not be the case as the State Government themselves organised a Rekla event in Coimbatore on 22 January after the ordinance was passed.

Meanwhile, the District Administration did not give permission for a Rekla event which was to be held in Malumichampatti on Sunday.

The organisers were asked to wait until further notice from the Government. District Superintendent of Police R.V. Ramya Bharathi has also claimed that the Police Department would permit such events only after consulting with the District Administration.