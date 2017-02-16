Jallikattu violence: Inquiry commission inspects venue of protest

Justice (Retd) S. Rajeswaran, the Commission of Inquiry, appointed by Tamil Nadu Government to inquire into the circumstances leading to violent incidents in and around the city in the wake of the students’ agitation over Jallikattu, today inspected VOC Park Grounds, the venue of seven-day protest.

The District Collector, T.N. Hariharan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Lakshmi along with senior district and police officials, accompanied Rajeswaran.

Rajeswaran said he was here to get first hand information on the circumstances leading to the violent incidents across the city.

Stating that he had already visited violence affected areas in Chennai and carried out inquiry with police officials, Rajeswaran said that after the inspection and inquiry in the city and Salem, he would go to Madurai to carry out inquiry tomorrow.

Inquiry will be carried out with general public and students, for which information will be given through news papers, so that they can come and depose, he said.

After compilation, the report will be submitted to the Government at the earliest, he said.

Rajeswaran also visited Gandhipuram Bus stand, Meenakshi Marriage Hall, Codissia grounds and a private college premises, where the violent incidents occurred on January 23 and 24.