Jallikattu violence: Justice Rajeswaran appointed as one-man commission of inquiry

Covai Post Network
February 1, 2017
A day after announcing a judicial probe into the violence in Chennai and other parts of the State following pro-Jallikattu agitation, the government today appointed retired Madras High Court Judge S Rajeswaran as the one man Commission of Inquiry.

A Government Order (GO) was issued to this effect after the Governor appointed the retired Judge as the one-man commission. The GO said the terms of reference of the Commission of Inquiry was to inquire into the causes and circumstances leading to the law and order disturbances on January 23, including damages to public and private properties, to ascertain whether appropriate force was used as warranted by the circumstances, to ascertain whether there was any excess on the part of police official, to suggest action to be taken and to recommend suitable measures to prevent recurrence of such incidents in future.

The commission would complete its inquiry and submit a report to the Government within three months from the date of publication of this notification, the GO said.

It may be recalled that the week-long massive agitation by the youths, especially students, women and children, who had congregated at the Marina beach front from January 17, turned violent on January 23, when police tried to evict the protesters.

Some anti-social elements, which had tried to march towards Marina, were stopped resulting in stone throwing at the police, who used mild force and burst tear gas shells to disperse them.

The miscreants indulged in arson and violence across the city, torching police and public vehicles, prompting the police to clamp prohibitory orders in Marina till February 12.

