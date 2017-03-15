Jallikattu’s no betting sport, says HC

Acting Chief Justice K Ramesh has called for conducting the bull- taming sport of Jallikattu in the spoting manner following tradition and culture and not as a `betting’ one.

He made the remarks while hearing a petition of a Jallikattu organiser, who had approached the Madurai bench of the court praying for sanction to conduct the event in Kalamavur in Pudukkottai district.

When Rajendran’s petition came up for hearing, Justice Ramesh said the iconic sport should be conducted in the `real spirit of its cultural importance’.

The petitioner had contended that though the organisers had consented to follow the norms for the Jallikattu scheduled for March 18, the necessary permission was not forthcoming from the District Administration and sought early clearance in the matter.

The bench comprising which included Justice Sivagnanam while granting permission directed the District Collector and Superintendent of Police to oversee the preparations and give necessary protection.