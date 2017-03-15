FLASH NEWS Damascus courthouse bomb kills at least 25: Reports Raj Babbar offers to resign from the post of Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president, reports Shashank Manohar resigns from the position of Chairman of ICC with immediate effect Rape accused SP leader Gayatri Prajapati arrested Delhi Police to file an FIR of abatement to suicide in alleged suicide case of JNU student Municipal elections in Delhi to be held on April 22: State Election Commission Pakistan Cricket Board suspends Mohammad Irfan in spot-fixing case Nifty climbs 152.45 pts to a new closing peak of 9,087; Sensex jumps 496.40 pts to end at 29,442.63

Coimbatore


Jallikattu’s no betting sport, says HC

Covai Post Network
March 15, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative image

Acting Chief Justice K Ramesh has called for conducting the bull- taming sport of Jallikattu in the spoting manner following tradition and culture and not as a `betting’ one.

He made the remarks while hearing a petition of a Jallikattu organiser, who had approached the Madurai bench of the court praying for sanction to conduct the event in Kalamavur in Pudukkottai district.

When Rajendran’s petition came up for hearing, Justice Ramesh said the iconic sport should be conducted in the `real spirit of its cultural importance’.

The petitioner had contended that though the organisers had consented to follow the norms for the Jallikattu scheduled for March 18, the necessary permission was not forthcoming from the District Administration and sought early clearance in the matter.

The bench comprising which included Justice Sivagnanam while granting permission directed the District Collector and Superintendent of Police to oversee the preparations and give necessary protection.

