Jallikkattu in a village in Tirupur on January 17

Amid widespread protests and demands to lift the ban on the jallikkattu and promulgate an ordinance on it across Tamil Nadu, some 20 organisations joined hands and decided to hold jallikkattu in Alagumalai in nearby Tirupur district on January 17.

To be hosted for the first time in the Kongunadu region (western districts), various political parties, social oganisations and NGOs have decided to perform jallikattu, to uphold the Tamil traditional brave sport.

Kongunadu Jananayaka Katchi Founder President G K Nagaraj in a statement said that his party has extended its support for the event, as there was the need to protect the kangeyam bull, which is among the rare breeds in the world.