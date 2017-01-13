FLASH NEWS TN Govt declares Jan 17th as Govt Holiday to celebrate MGR’s 100th birth anniversary Sania Mirza-Barbora Strycova lose Sydney International final US Vice Prez Biden awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom Delhi declared free of bird flu after three months Amla becomes 8th batsman to score century in 100th Test Srinagar: Massive fire on Court road, near Lal Chowk. Several shops, 2 banks gutted in the fire. 18 fire tenders on spot

Coimbatore


Jallikkattu in a village in Tirupur on January 17

Covai Post Network
January 13, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Amid widespread protests and demands to lift the ban on the jallikkattu and promulgate an ordinance on it across Tamil Nadu, some 20 organisations joined hands and decided to hold jallikkattu in Alagumalai in nearby Tirupur district on January 17.

To be hosted for the first time in the Kongunadu region (western districts), various political parties, social oganisations and NGOs have decided to perform jallikattu, to uphold the Tamil traditional brave sport.

Kongunadu Jananayaka Katchi Founder President G K Nagaraj in a statement said that his party has extended its support for the event, as there was the need to protect the kangeyam bull, which is among the rare breeds in the world.

