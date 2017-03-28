Jamat-e-Islami Hind to support Farooq kids’ education

Jamat-e-Islami Hind, an Islamic service organisation, would support the education of 11-year-old Mohammed Afrid and eight-year-old Anafa Farooq, children of slain rationalist H. Farooq.

The General Secretary of Jamat-e-Islami Hind, M. Abdul Hakkim, told Covai Post said the organisation members called upon Farooq’s wife and children at their Ukkadam residence and promised to extend all financial support to the two children, who are studying at a local school.

“We have organised many relief measures in the past too. We want to ensure that the children’s’ education do not get affected. We will take care of the school fee, uniform and other expenses and it will continue till the children complete their higher studies,” Abdul Hakkim said.

Afrid and Anafa are studying Grade 6 and 1 respectively at Islamia Matriculation Higher Secondary School at Karumbukadai.

Jamat-e-Islami functionaries visited Farooq’s house on the day he was murdered and took part in the last rites. “We met his wife Rashida, her brother Shajahan and Farooq’s parents two days back. As the education of the children is of paramount importance at the moment, we have offered our help. More over it was the only appeal which Rashida made to us,” Abdul Hakkim said.

Meanwhile, Covai Post through reliable sources has learnt that members of Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam, the rationalist organisation in which Farooq was a member, had approached District Collector T.N. Hariharan with an appeal to provide a government job to Rashida.

It is also learnt that the Collector has also promised to give a job to her, which will facilitate her to run her family.