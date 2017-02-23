Jaya did not want her photographs released, says Apollo Hospitals

Chennai: The Apollo Hospitals today informed the Madras High Court that the photographs of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, taken during her hospitalisation period, were not released as per her desire.

The statement came in response to a public interest litigation seeking appointment of three former Supreme Court judges to conduct a detailed investigation into the treatment provided to Jayalalithaa from September 22 to December 5, 2016.

The Chairman of Apollo Hospitals, Dr. Pratap C. Reddy, in his counter affidavit, said all information released by the hospital with regard to the treatment given to her was done as per her wishes.

“The late Chief Minister had expressed her desire that no photographs of hers be released,” he added. The health bulletins were released only after the request of the State Government to maintain law and order.

After hearing the arguments, acting Chief Justice Huluvadi G. Ramesh and Justice R. Mahadevan directed the Centre to file its response after Centre’s standing counsel argued that the PMO’s name has to removed from the case.

The court posted the matter to March 13 for further hearing.