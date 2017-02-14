Jaya images on govt websites to go

Photographs of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa will no longer be seen on government websites.

Following the Supreme Court upholding the conviction awarded to V.K.Sasikala and two others and directive for recovery of Rs.100 crore from the assets owned by Jayalalitha, a government advisory has been sent out. Various government departments and software companies involved in web designing have been asked to remove the image of Jayalaithaa which from government department sites.

As part of digitisation in all government departments, their websites continued to have the images of Jayalalithaa even after her death on December 5. She was named the prime accused in Disproportionate Assets case.

Despite the Government advisory, it was found out that most of the Government-run web sites such as http://tnhrce.org/ ( HR &CE website) and other websites still carried former CM J Jayalalithaa’s picture.