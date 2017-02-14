FLASH NEWS Section 144 imposed in Koovathur area in Kanchipuram district Edapadi Palanisamy to meet TN Governor in Raj Bhavan VK Sasikala sacks O. Panneerselvam from primary membership of AIADMK VK Sasikala appoints Edappadi Palaniswamy as the AIADMK legislature party leader VK Sasikala likely to propose late Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa’s nephew Deepak as CM candidate Mylapore MLA R. Natraj joins Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam’s camp VK Sasikala holds emergency meeting of MLAs at Koovathur resort to elect a legislature party leader Heavy police deployment at Golden Bay Resort in Koovathur The Supreme Court on Tuesday sentenced Sasikala to four years’ jail term in the disproportionate assets case Supreme Court convicts V K Sasikala in disproportionate assets case

Coimbatore


Jaya images on govt websites to go

Covai Post Network
February 14, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Photographs of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa will no longer be seen on government websites.

Following the Supreme Court upholding the conviction awarded to V.K.Sasikala and two others and directive for recovery of Rs.100 crore from the assets owned by Jayalalitha, a government advisory has been sent out. Various government departments and software companies involved in web designing have been asked to remove the image of Jayalaithaa which from government department sites.

As part of digitisation in all government departments, their websites continued to have the images of Jayalalithaa even after her death on December 5. She was named the prime accused in Disproportionate Assets case.

Despite the Government advisory, it was found out that most of the Government-run web sites such as http://tnhrce.org/ ( HR &CE website) and other websites still carried former CM J Jayalalithaa’s picture.

