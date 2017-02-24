Jaya niece Deepa to revive Amma’s AIADMK

Deepa alleges that Tamil Nadu government now captured by a traitor group

Chennai: Deepa Jayakumar, niece of late chief minister J Jayalalithaa, took her aunt’s blessings at her memorial early in the morning and launched into a political career of her own – by announcing her political forum “MGR AMMA Deepa Peravai”. The day she chose to launch her political outfit was also to invoke her aunt, on her 69th birth anniversary.

Releasing the logo of her outfit, Deepak said that her attempt will be to revive Amma’s AIADMK. And this will begin with electoral foray – assembly bye poll from RK Nagar constituency that her aunt represented. Deepa told media persons that she will contest the elections from the constituency.

She clarified that it was not a political party but a forum to revive Amma’s AIADMK, which today was taken over by traitors. “There is a traitor group working behind the government and we will work continuously to throw away this group,” Deepa said without taking names. But no one in Tamil Nadu is in any doubt that she referred to Sasikala and her nephew TTV Dinakaran, who have captured the party and the government.

When asked if her brother wanted to lay claim to the properties of Jayalalithaa, Deepa said that she was unaware of all that. “I for one don’t want anything and I have given it in writing, I only want the pen that my aunt signed with,” Deepa told media persons.

Deepak, her brother, had announced that he and his sister were the rightful claimants to Jayalalithaa’s properties and would also pay the Rs 100 crore fine imposed by Supreme Court on Jayalalithaa as punishment in the disproportionate assets case.

Meanwhile Amma’s birthday celebrations were also an occasion for politicking with E Palaniswami and the AIADMK that Sasikala controls celebrated the day at party headquarters, O Panneerselvam went to the RK Nagar constituency and spent time with the people of the constituency.