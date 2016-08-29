Jayalalithaa drops minister; reallocates two portfolio

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa today dropped SP Shanmuganathan, the Minister for Milk and Dairy Development, from her cabinet.
Jayalalithaa also reallocated portfolio of two Ministers. According to Raj Bhavan sources, KT Rajenthra Bhalaji, Minister for Rural Industries is now the Minister for Milk and Dairy Development; and P. Benjamin, the Minister for School Education, Sports, and Youth Welfare is now the Minister for Rural Industries.
K. Pandiarajan has now been inducted into the cabinet as the Minister for School Education, Sports, and Youth Welfare.
Governor K. Rosaiah has accepted Jayalalithaa’s recommendations to drop Shanmuganathan, and the portfolio transfers.
