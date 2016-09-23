Jayalalithaa in hospital; condition stable

All is well and Amma is fine. She had fever and now all right, assert AIADMK leaders who called on her at the hospital

Chennai: AIADMK cadres, leaders and Amma bhakts thronged Appolo Hospital in Chennai as Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa was under observation after she was admitted complaining of fever and dehydration late on Thursday night.

On Friday morning, television news coverage brought thousands of supporters outside the hospital even as doctors declared her stable. AIADMK leaders who visited and called on her declared that Amma was all right and was fine and there was no cause for any worry.

Outside thousands of men, women and party workers were praying for her well being even as Tamil Nadu erupted in special prayers at different temples across the state. At many places, renditions off Vishnu Sahasramnamam, Rudram and Mrityunjaya japam carried on constantly as temple priests held special prayers for the health and long life of Amma.

But the cheer among the supporters, cadres and party leaders hid the concerns they had for Amma’s health as over the past year, she has cut down on her public appearances, further fuelling speculations on her medical condition.

The opposition parties had been maintaining the the health condition of the chief minister should be told to the people and DMK patriarch demanded a full disclosure on this. In fact even the Congress and other opposition parties have been seeking details of her health condition.

AIADMK leaders were dismissive of such demands saying that they need not be concerned about the health of Amma, who is very well and fine. She has to live for many many more years and do good for the people of Tamil Nadu, AIADMK leaders said.

CR Saraswathi, AIADMK spokesperson, said “Amma is very fine and there was no cause for any worry. She will be home in no time.”

On Friday, Karunanidhi was among the leaders who wished the chief minister a speedy recovery, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Though AIADMK leaders maintained that Jayalalithaa was hale and hearty, her fewer public appearances have fuelled speculations. It is widely known that she is a chronic diabetic and a patient of high blood pressure.

“The honourable chief minister of Tamil Nadu was admitted to Apollo Hospitals, Chennai with fever and dehydration,” the hospital’s Chief Operating Officer Subbiah Viswanathan said in a press statement.

Jayalalithaa had complained of breathlessness and was rushed to the Appolo hospital, sources maintained.

But no one in government or party dare speak about anything, unless cleared. Ministers are known to have lost jobs just for speaking out of turn. Anyone speaking without permission can be sacked without even giving a chance to explain.

Just after the general elections to Lok Sabha, AIADMK AIADMK Rajya Sabha MP K Malaisamy jumped the gun and pledged party support to BJP led NDA government. Within minutes, he was sacked for brining disrepute to the party.

No one in the party or even the government dares to cross the leader, who has a firm grip on the party, which explains total servility, explained a political analyst on the party’s silence on Amma’s health issues.