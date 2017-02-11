‘Jayalalithaa never wanted Sasi’s coterie to meddle with party affairs’

In an open letter purportedly written by late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa that was published in party organ Namadhu MGR in 2011, Jayalalithaa had asserted that the disciplinary action initiated against the coterie surrounding V.K.Sasikala including her husband M. Natarajan and T.T.V. Dinakaran, T.V. Mahadevan and V.N. Sudhakaran would continue and it has no change in status quo.

The letter, carried as an important announcement, in the days after Jayalalithaa won the Assembly elections in May 2011 and followed by the ouster of V.K. Sasikala and her kin from Poes Garden residence. She had made it very clear that except V.K. Sasikala, others surrounding her would remain out of bounds for the AIADMK party men.

The letter, which was signed by Jayalalithaa, clearly stated that even though she had withdrawn the disciplinary action initiated against Sasikala on 19.12.2011, the punitive action against M. Natarajan, (Sasikala’s husband) V.N. Sudhakaran,(disowned foster son of Jayalalithaa), T.V. Mahadevan, and 10 others would continue.

The letter assumes much significance now, as it is the same coterie has pushed the candidature of V.K. Sasikala for the post of General Secretary and Chief Minister.

“It is very clear from the letter that Jayalalithaa never wanted anyone of them to meddle with the party affairs. That is why she had not withdrawn the disciplinary action then. But the reverse is happening now,” an AIADMK cadre told Covai Post.