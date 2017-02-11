FLASH NEWS 63% voter turnout recorded in the first phase of Uttar Pradesh election: Election commission VK Sasikala meets MLAs at Golden Bay resort in Kuvathur, Tamil Nadu TN Education Minister K Pandiarajan meets O Panneerselvam and offers support Inventor of light bulb, Thomas Edison was born on this day Nepal cricketer scores a double century in blind World Cup France retains spot as world’s most popular tourist spot Why no action against Cong if you’ve dossier: Kejriwal to PM India successfully test-fires its interceptor missile Don’t obstruct people in temple as they pray: HC to priests Egyptian woman weighing 500 kg reaches Mumbai for treatment

Coimbatore


‘Jayalalithaa never wanted Sasi’s coterie to meddle with party affairs’

Covai Post Network
February 11, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

In an open letter purportedly written by late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa that was published in party organ Namadhu MGR in 2011, Jayalalithaa had asserted that the disciplinary action initiated against the coterie surrounding V.K.Sasikala including her husband M. Natarajan and T.T.V. Dinakaran, T.V. Mahadevan and V.N. Sudhakaran would continue and it has no change in status quo.

The letter, carried as an important announcement, in the days after Jayalalithaa won the Assembly elections in May 2011 and followed by the ouster of V.K. Sasikala and her kin from Poes Garden residence. She had made it very clear that except V.K. Sasikala, others surrounding her would remain out of bounds for the AIADMK party men.

The letter, which was signed by Jayalalithaa, clearly stated that even though she had withdrawn the disciplinary action initiated against Sasikala on 19.12.2011, the punitive action against M. Natarajan, (Sasikala’s husband) V.N. Sudhakaran,(disowned foster son of Jayalalithaa), T.V. Mahadevan, and 10 others would continue.

The letter assumes much significance now, as it is the same coterie has pushed the candidature of V.K. Sasikala for the post of General Secretary and Chief Minister.

“It is very clear from the letter that Jayalalithaa never wanted anyone of them to meddle with the party affairs. That is why she had not withdrawn the disciplinary action then. But the reverse is happening now,” an AIADMK cadre told Covai Post.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS