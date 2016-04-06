Jayalalithaa rejigs AIADMK candidate list

Wednesday saw a major rejig of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) party candidates by general secretary and Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. Several candidates who were named earlier for certain constituencies for the May 16 Assembly elections were replaced.

The constituencies include Arrupukottai, T-Nagar, Mettur, Poompuhar, Vedaranyam, Mannarkudi and Nagercoil.

In Puducherry, M. Shankar (Thirubuvanai), G. Murugaian (Thirunallar) and K.A.U. Asana (Karaikal South) will be the official candidates instead of the persons announced earlier.

In addition to these changes, Jayalalithaa also chaired a crucial meeting with party district secretaries to discuss the strategies to be adopted ahead of the polls.

Jayalalithaa, who will be kick-starting her poll campaign on April 9, urged the cadres not only to strive for victory but also ensure they won with a huge margin. The AIADMK on Tuesday said that it would contest in 227 seats and had also announced its candidates’ list.