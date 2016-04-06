FLASH NEWS Sasikala will have to serve 13 more months in jail if she doesn’t pay Rs 10 crore fine Madras High Court directs Tamil Nadu Election Commission to conduct local body polls before April 30 3 citizens, 3 terrorists killed and several injured in a blast in Charsadda, Pakistan TN CM announces Rs. 2,247-crore drought relief for farmers PM should respect the place he is sitting at. He should respect his designation: Mayawati Sachin Tendulkar arrived to cast his vote at a polling booth in Mumbai with wife Anjali 5 dead as plane crashes into shopping centre in Australia WhatsApp launches photo, video status that expire in 24 hrs Polling for 227 BMC seats underway in Maharashtra India is world’s largest arms importer: Report

Coimbatore


Jayalalithaa rejigs AIADMK candidate list

Covai Post Network
April 6, 2016

Wednesday saw a major rejig of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) party candidates by general secretary and Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. Several candidates who were named earlier for certain constituencies for the May 16 Assembly elections were replaced.

The constituencies include Arrupukottai, T-Nagar, Mettur, Poompuhar, Vedaranyam, Mannarkudi and Nagercoil.

In Puducherry, M. Shankar (Thirubuvanai), G. Murugaian (Thirunallar) and K.A.U. Asana (Karaikal South) will be the official candidates instead of the persons announced earlier.

In addition to these changes, Jayalalithaa also chaired a crucial meeting with party district secretaries to discuss the strategies to be adopted ahead of the polls.

Jayalalithaa, who will be kick-starting her poll campaign on April 9, urged the cadres not only to strive for victory but also ensure they won with a huge margin. The AIADMK on Tuesday said that it would contest in 227 seats and had also announced its candidates’ list.

