Jayalalithaa’s death: Stalin demands judicial probe behind the ‘mystery’

Chennai: Leaders of various political parties in Tamil Nadu have demanded a detailed report from the Central and State Governments on the nature of treatment provided to former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa when she was in the hospital.

Jayalalithaa died on December 5 after suffering a cardiac arrest in hospital the previous day.

DMK treasurer and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly M.K. Stalin today demanded a judicial probe into the ‘mystery’ behind Jayalalithaa’s death.

In a statement here, Stalin referred to the doubts raised by the vacation bench of the Madras High Court.

(On Thursday, the bench observed that the State Government had failed to clear the doubts even after her death.

“Should her body be exhumed to know the truth?” it asked.)

Stating that the people of Tamil Nadu have the right to know about the nature of treatment given to her, the DMK leader said the Central and the State Governments should release the medical reports. He also recalled his earlier demand that the Government publish a white paper on the former Chief Minister’s death.

Pointing to the court observation, Stalin said it was an imperative for the Government to come out with a detailed statement without giving room for the court to order exhumation of her body. He also demanded that the video footage recorded by the CCTV cameras of the hospital be submitted in court. “The Centre must also release the details of the treatment as doctors from New Delhi-based AIIMS also treated Jayalalithaa,” he said.

Stalin’s demand comes a day after a Chennai-based NGO moved the Supreme Court, seeking a probe into Jayalalithaa’s treatment and death. Telugu Yuva Sakthi filed the petition urging the top court to order a CBI probe into the matter. The petitioner also asked for the court’s directions to recover all medical documents related to Jayalalithaa’s treatment.

Ramadoss demands CBI inquiry PMK founder Dr. S. Ramadoss too demanded a CBI probe into Jayalalithaa’s death.

In a statement, he said in the past when a Chief Minister died, it was the Health secretary who would release statements. “But in the case of Jayalalithaa, it was the hospital management that released the press reports all the time. Even her death was announced by the hospital first, then later by the Chief Secretary, breaking convention,” he said.

Ramadoss said a lot of suspicion persists in the death which has also raised a lot of questions like why the relatives of Jayalalithaa were not allowed to meet her when she was hospitalised. He also pointed out that the judges had raised the same question which reflects the thinking of the people.

Vijayakanth welcomes observation DMDK chief Vijayakanth welcomed the observation of the judges. In a release, he demanded to review the CCTV recordings of the hospital.