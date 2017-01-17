Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa to enter politics

Deepa Jayakumar seeks more time to decide whether to challenge Sasikala from within the AIADMK or from outside.

Tamil Nadu’s ruling party continues to be in a political churn, after Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa Jayakumar on Tuesday announced that she was plunging into politics at a crowded press conference. But for her supporters thronging the venue at T. Nagar in Chennai, it was a disappointment as Deepa refrained from announcing floating a new party, preferring instead to wait for another month to test the waters.

“I need time to decide. Have to discuss with people. We have to get everybody’s views,” Deepa said adding that she would announce her next course of action on February 24, the birth anniversary of her aunt.

A graduate in English literature and a Masters degree in International Journalism at Cardiff University, UK, Deepa said that she does not accept anybody other than AIADMK party founder, the late M.G. Ramachandran (MGR), and Jayalalithaa as her leader.

It was what she said, that there was undue haste in selection and election of V.K. Sasikala as the AIADMK General Secretary read in conjunction with the views expressed by senior AIADMK leader K.P. Munuswamy at Krishnangiri, that the churn in AIADMK under the surface can be detected. Although it appears to be all quiet and business as usual within the ruling AIADMK, there are murmurs of protests and muted opposition that may explode at the appropriate time.

Deepa is only waiting for the time to make her next move. Will she succeed or get blown away into the dustbin of political history remains to be seen, but political analysts would like to give some more time for things to get crystalized before making any firm assessment.

But, AIADMK leaders are quick to attack Deepa saying that she had never become a member of AIADMK and it would be up to Sasikala whether to admit her or not. AIADMK spokesperson Avadi Kumar had no comment to offer if Chinnamma would allow her to join AIADMK or not.

“Anybody can float a new political party. But capturing power in the State by a third political party – other than AIADMK or DMK – is not possible in Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Both Sasikala and Deepa are political novices. Neither are winning horses for AIADMK. It is also true that Deepa is an untested product, said Prof Ramu Manivannan of Madras University. And if Deepa floats a new party, then it remains to be seen as to what kind of an impact she makes and how long she intends to stay on in the game, he added.

But for the present, the cadres of AIADMK congregated outside the residence of Deepa in Chennai and were seen raising slogans in her favour. Banners in her support are coming up in different places.