JCO Religious Teachers recruitment

Recruitment of male candidates for the post of Junior Commissioned Officer as Religious Teachers in 110 infantry Battalion (Territorial Army), Redfields, Coimbatore, will take place on October 19.

The tests will start at PRS Grounds from 6 am onwards. Candidates from Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Karnataka and the Union Territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Goa, Daman & Diu, Lakshadweep and Puducherry can appear for the recruitment.

Physical tests will be conducted on the same day.

Candidates should have a minimum educational qualification of a graduation from a recognised university.