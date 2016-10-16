FLASH NEWS 4 tigers, 4 elephants died in 20 days in Karnataka: Reports FBI warns of possible IS-inspired attacks in US Libyan plane, reportedly hijacked, lands in Malta with 118 on board Leh coldest in Jammu and Kashmir at minus 8.2 degree Celsius Arun Jaitley to hold budget consultations with state finance ministers in the second half of GST Council meeting on January 3-4

Coimbatore


JCO Religious Teachers recruitment

Covai Post Network
October 16, 2016
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Recruitment of male candidates for the post of Junior Commissioned Officer as Religious Teachers in 110 infantry Battalion (Territorial Army), Redfields, Coimbatore, will take place on October 19.

The tests will start at PRS Grounds from 6 am onwards. Candidates from Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Karnataka and the Union Territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Goa, Daman & Diu, Lakshadweep and Puducherry can appear for the recruitment.

Physical tests will be conducted on the same day.

Candidates should have a minimum educational qualification of a graduation from a recognised university.

