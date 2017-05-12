FLASH NEWS Narada channel CEO Mathew Samuel summoned by CBI in the Narada scam Tamil Nadu: Most buses still off roads as transport unions’ strike enters third day Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) crew detained, searched in London over ‘security threats’ Sheena Bora Murder Case: Peter Mukerjea’s residence is being raided by CBI, reports We want the Tamil Nadu Assembly to be convened immediately to discuss serious issues like workers’ strike and NEET, says MK Stalin CBI probing FIPB clearance given by former Finance Minister Senior IAS officer arrested by Lokayukta Special Investigating Team (SIT) probing the Janthakal mining case Muslims are practicing Triple Talaq for last 1,400 years & it’s a matter of faith: All India Muslim Personal Law Board to SC I-T Dept conducts raids,surveys at 22 locations in Delhi, Gurgaon on charges of benami land deals worth 1,000 cr involving Lalu Prasad CBI raids on at 17 locations across India

Coimbatore


Jeevan Raksha medal for AFAC Commando

Covai Post Network
May 12, 2017

Corporal Pankaj Kumar Pandey, a commando trained air warrior at Air Force Administrative College (AFAC) here, has been awarded Jeevan Raksha Padak for his extraordinary valour displayed by him to save the life of an endangered civilian in January 2015.

The Padak (medal) awarded by the President of India was bestowed to Pandey by Air Commodore V.P.S. Rana Commandant, AFAC in a ceremonial parade of the College on May 2, an official release said today.

On January 9, 2015, Pandey, with his colleague, had been to a temple 15km away from the city. He was on leave then.

While at the temple, he heard a lady’s cry for help, as her husband had inadvertently slipped over the edge and fallen off the cliff.

Without worrying for his safety, Pandey jumped over the cliff with an aim to rescue the man who was lying motionless in a pool of blood 50 feet below.

After hoisting the man on his back, he carried him to the closest road from where the man was taken in a car to the nearest hospital without caring for his own life and impending adverse environment. In the process he also suffered spinal injuries and has been on medical treatment ever since, the release said.

For his exceptional courage and timely response to save the life of an injured person without caring for his own safety, Pandey has been conferred with Jeevan Raksha Padak by President Pranab Mukherjee, the release added.

Comments 1
You made some nice points there. I did a search on the subject and found most people will consent with your website. http://mobsex.mobi [http://mobsex.mobi] - May 17, 2017
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS