Ornaments weighing 4.5 kg were looted at knife point from a jewellery shop in Raja Street here today.

According to police, three persons on the pretext of buying gold entered the shop and brandished knives at salesmen and decamped with the ornaments. The value of the gold is estimated at Rs.1.5 crore.

A special police team has been formed to nab culprits, including the driver of the shop.