JK Tyre-FMSCI Motorsport gets underway this weekend

Covai Post Network
July 5, 2017

The 20th JK-Tyre-FMSCI National Racing Championship would be held at the Kari Motor Speedway this weekend. Two international racers – Ricky Capo from Australia and Paolo Ippolito from Italy – would participate in this year’s championship under Euro JK 17 category, featuring FB02 formula cars. Ricky Capo is title winner of European Le Mans Series. Seventeen-year-old Mira Erda from Vadodara would be the first woman driver to participate in the event.

This year JK Tyre has added a new dimension to the JKNRC with the introduction of a comprehensive bike category.

According to a statement from the organisers, 30 racers, including two women, would compete for the Suzuki Gixxer Cup. The racers have been selected from four different selection rounds conducted across the country.

The Gixxer Cup would also offer opportunity for 15 young racers, including eight from Aizawl, in the Rookie category (12-16 years), to represent India at the Red Bull Rookie Cup – Road to MotoGP in Spain.

“The selection of eight youngsters from Aizawl for Rookie category is a great sign for Indian motor sport. There is immense biking talent in the country,” said Sanjay Sharma, head of JK Motorsport.

