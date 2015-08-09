FLASH NEWS Swedish prosecutor drops rape probe against WikiLeaks founder Assange Tamil Nadu Class 10th result announced, 5059 schools score 100% Two CRPF jawans injured in IED blast triggered by Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s insurgency-hit Sukma district Election Commission to hold live EVM demo in Delhi tomorrow India’s first womb transplant successfully conducted in Pune Hacker says data stolen to make Zomato launch bug bounty India has capability to make 2,600 nuclear weapons: Pakistan Former Fox News Chairman Roger Ailes dies at 77 Post ceremony boycott, Iran’s Asghar accepts Oscar at Cannes Google announces Android version for 1 GB RAM phones

Coimbatore


JK Tyre racing revs up drivers

- By Covai Post Network
August 9, 2015

The 18th JK Tyre Racing Championship kicked off at Kari Motor Speedway on Saturday amid much excitement.The event is for two days and has participants from all over the country.

As many as 60 rookie and seasoned drivers are taking part in 12 races in three different classes – JK Racing India Series, JK Tyre-Volkswagen Vento Cup, and Formula LGB 4.

The big event of the day JK FB 02 took off around 2 pm. It witnessed atooth and nail fight between young drivers. A total of eight drivers took part and Akil Ravindra of Bengaluru drove well to take the chequered flag, followed by Dhruv Shivaji Mohite and Vishnu Prasad of Chennai.

During the final lap of the race, a safety car was brought in due to apprehension of a mishap, however, there was no report of any untoward incident.

Coimbatore, with its motor sport history, will be host to the first two rounds. The next two rounds of the championship will be held at Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, according to a member from JK tyre team.

Promising young drivers will take the wheels to compete in three raceson Sunday.

