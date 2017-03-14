FLASH NEWS Municipal elections in Delhi to be held on April 22: State Election Commission Pakistan Cricket Board suspends Mohammad Irfan in spot-fixing case Nifty climbs 152.45 pts to a new closing peak of 9,087; Sensex jumps 496.40 pts to end at 29,442.63 Vienna named best city in quality of living: Survey Money power has won over people’s power: Cong on Goa issue EC should auction seats instead of holding polls: AAP 2017 is the start of the Hindu revolution: Swamy Trust Modi govt for action on ceasefire violations: Union Minister Jitendra Singh Maharashtra woman falls off moving train, saved by people on platform Ashwin is always happy when Warner comes in to bat: Pujara

JNU student’s mother suspects foul play

Covai Post Network
March 14, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative image

Chennai : The family members of J.Muthukrishnan, an M.Phil student of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), suspect foul play in his death and have demanded a detailed inquiry.

Muthukrishnan was found hanging in room in Delhi on Monday.

His mother Alamelu told the media here on Tuesday that her son had planned a visit to home this month. And now the news of his death is shocking and she found it difficult to believe that he had committed suicide.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister K.Palaniswami has announced a solatium of Rs 3,00,000 to the family. In a statement, he expressed condolences and said orders had been issued to officials to render necessary help in bringing the body from Delhi to his native village in Salem district.

DMK working president M.K.Stalin urged the Chief Minister take up the matter with the Centre for a probe.

