JNU student’s mother suspects foul play

Chennai : The family members of J.Muthukrishnan, an M.Phil student of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), suspect foul play in his death and have demanded a detailed inquiry.

Muthukrishnan was found hanging in room in Delhi on Monday.

His mother Alamelu told the media here on Tuesday that her son had planned a visit to home this month. And now the news of his death is shocking and she found it difficult to believe that he had committed suicide.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister K.Palaniswami has announced a solatium of Rs 3,00,000 to the family. In a statement, he expressed condolences and said orders had been issued to officials to render necessary help in bringing the body from Delhi to his native village in Salem district.

DMK working president M.K.Stalin urged the Chief Minister take up the matter with the Centre for a probe.