FLASH NEWS Delhi Lt Governor Najeeb Jung submits his resignation to the Government of India Stop quoting dialogues from Hindi movies: Cong tells PM Modi Rahul Gandhi is trying to be Arvind Kejriwal: BJP Ravichandran Ashwin named ICC Cricketer of the Year SA cricketer Petersen banned for 2 years for match fixing Aadhaar card mandatory for privileged darshan at Tirupati Will not impose or burden any language on students: HRD Min Visa extension denied to Pak man living in India for 49 yrs Virat Kohli named captain of ICC ODI Team of the Year Girija Vaidyanathan replaces Rama Mohana Rao as the new Chief Secretary of TN Govt

Coimbatore


Job fair comes to Coimbatore in January

Covai Post Network
December 19, 2015

A massive job fair is going to be held in Coimbatore on January 10, 2016, at Sri Krishna Engineering College, Covaipputhur. “The local body administrations should coordinate with the government officials in order to spread awareness about the fair to the villages too,” S. Velumani, Minister for Municipal Administration, Rural Development, Law, Courts and Prisons, said. He was in Coimbatore for a consultation meeting regarding the job fair.

“The government has been conducting job fairs in various districts to create employment opportunities and develop the skills of the youths. A massive job fair is going to be held in Coimbatore on January 10, 2016,” he said.

Candidates who have completed Class VIII, under-graduation, post graduation, diplomas and industrial training can participate in the job fair. They will be given proper guidance on how to find a job and the self employment options. As many as around 1 lakh job seekers and around 30,000 employers, including Indian and foreign companies, are expected to participate in the fair.

Special buses will be provided by the government to the venue, at Sri Krishna Engineering College, Covaipputhur.

District Collector Archana Patnaik, IAS; Corporation Mayor P. Rajkumar; Mr. A.K. Selvaraj, MP; Mr. R. Sinnasami, Mr. Duraisami, Mr. O.K. Sinnaraj, MLAs; Mr. Amalraj IPS, City Police Commissioner; Mrs. Ramyabharathi, Superintendent of Police; and various government officials participated in the meeting on the job fair.

Comments 92
please give the company list... [vinoth.v] - Dec 26, 2015
please give the company list sir [nandhini] - Dec 30, 2015
How To Register this job fair [Balaji J] - Dec 30, 2015
please,provide d companies list and where can I get the registration form.? [abinaya] - Dec 30, 2015
please give me the company details [RETHNAKUMAR] - Jan 01, 2016
How to get application form sir [bhuma] - Jan 01, 2016
Do i need to register ? How to register to participate in this job fair... [Sribalaji] - Jan 01, 2016
Do i need to register ? How to register to participate in this job fair...whats the procedure for it [Sribalaji] - Jan 01, 2016
Please tell me what are the companies are hiring? [PRAVEEN] - Jan 02, 2016
how to appy the job fair sir. [NAGAPPAN RAMASAMY] - Jan 02, 2016
Please give the company list [Bhuvanesh] - Jan 02, 2016
Dear Sir/Madam, Please give the company list and how to register this job fair. [A.P.Sathieshkumar] - Jan 02, 2016
companies list [Murugaraj] - Jan 02, 2016
Please give the companies list..... [MOHAMED AURANGAZEB] - Jan 02, 2016
please give the companies list......... [MOHAMED AURANGAZEB] - Jan 02, 2016
Please give the company list. [Nandhini] - Jan 03, 2016
Please tell the companies list [Swathi] - Jan 03, 2016
Is there any application form provide? And also kindly provide company list [Muthukumar] - Jan 03, 2016
Help [r.karthik] - Jan 03, 2016
i need know which of the mnc companies been particpating ???can 2015-2016 yr student-u.g pursuing student can particpate in it [srisurya] - Jan 03, 2016
Please give the company list sir [N.pavithra] - Jan 03, 2016
Can u Please mention the company list for job seekers. [Prabhu Ganesh] - Jan 03, 2016
Am currently pursuing BTECH-IT final year...am l eligible the campous drive???? [Dhivya.K] - Jan 03, 2016
How to register for this job fair... [Vishnukiruthika] - Jan 03, 2016
Kindly mention the timings [ranjitha] - Jan 03, 2016
Share Application forms details [kathir vel] - Jan 03, 2016
Kindly let us know how we can register for it. [Bhavin] - Jan 04, 2016
Post the way of registering for job fair and the last date to register [subashree] - Jan 04, 2016
Is there any registration process? Please give the company list [Piriyadharshini] - Jan 04, 2016
how to regiregister this job fair [Parameswaran] - Jan 04, 2016
what is the procedure to register sir please tell me iam searching job [Syedibrahim] - Jan 04, 2016
how to apply for this job fair? [M.Vishnupriya] - Jan 04, 2016
How to register for this drive?? [Geethanjali R] - Jan 04, 2016
How can i register for this job fair. Is there any procedure? or i will attend directly on 10/1/2016 [santhoshkumar] - Jan 05, 2016
Im a BE mechanical Engineering Graduate Shall i know what are the mechanical related companies going to participate on jan 10 2016 [Hari] - Jan 06, 2016
Plz give the company list sir... [Ashwiniravi] - Jan 06, 2016
Sir plz provide me the list of company [Ashwiniravi] - Jan 06, 2016
is this job fair for disabled persons also ? sir [banusundari] - Jan 07, 2016
how to register this job fair [banusundari] - Jan 07, 2016
Please give the company list [dharini] - Jan 07, 2016
how to register online for job fair [JASMINE] - Jan 07, 2016
Pls provide detls like list of companies & application form [Preetha] - Jan 08, 2016
Other district candidate will be attend this mega job fair and give some company name [AJITHA] - Jan 09, 2016
kindly provide the Company list for B.Tech - IT students. [jeni] - Jan 09, 2016
How to apply,and what are the companies coming for job fare? [Alwin Joseph MK] - Jan 09, 2016
next TN goverment job fair when and where [ravishankar] - Apr 13, 2016
http://www.hbrmyy.com/bbs/home.php?mod=space&uid=821988 [Marlon Graffney] - Nov 01, 2016
On vous en parlait déjà dans notre «news nocturne» mais on s’est dit qu’il é. asics gel squad http://www.bhvshop.fr/C-asics-gel-squad.html [asics gel squad] - Dec 10, 2016
dessus en daim noir (au lieu du nubuck de l’OG de 2006) contrasté par des touches de jaune vif et de blanc. mocassin timberland http://www.cave-saint-antoine.fr/base.asp?solde=mocassin-timberland [mocassin timberland] - Dec 13, 2016
;We got another one of destiny's children Thursday. mercurial vapor 8 black http://www.cave-saint-antoine.fr/base.asp?solde=mercurial-vapor-8-black [mercurial vapor 8 black] - Dec 14, 2016
xemple, c'est l'un des joueurs les plus compliqués à défendre mais il n'arrive pas à défendre sur qui que ce soit. cristiano ronaldo mercurial galaxy http://www.broderie-buron.fr/plan.asp?solde=cristiano-ronaldo-mercurial-galaxy [cristiano ronaldo mercurial galaxy] - Dec 14, 2016
A egalite parfaite apres femme pas cher femme pas cher minutes ( femme pas cher homme pas cher Prix rose femme pas cher homme pas cher ), Deron Williams tentait de monter au dunk, mais ramassait le cake de la soiree, servi tout chaud par Blake Griffin en personne. crampon tiempo nike http://www.ohz.fr/crampon-tiempo-nike-TT37845.html [crampon tiempo nike] - Dec 14, 2016
la fameuse botte de neige de Columbia a su se renouveler pour braver les 茅preuves du temps. air max nike grise http://herve-lemoine.fr/achat.asp?p_id=714467 [air max nike grise] - Dec 14, 2016
ces escarpins imagin茅s par Best Mountain stan smith zig zag http://calendriers112.fr/ventes.asp?p_id=566029 [stan smith zig zag] - Dec 14, 2016
Avec son look juste ce qu'il faut d'agressif, cette skateshoe signee Globe plante le decor. Performance et style sont au programme, pour des sorties plus que remarquees sur les spots. jordan 6 retro red http://www.ohz.fr/jordan-6-retro-red-TT354009.html [jordan 6 retro red] - Dec 15, 2016
Pied significative l'usure mince. m.adidas.fr/stan_smith femme http://herve-lemoine.fr/achat.asp?p_id=725068 [m.adidas.fr/stan_smith femme] - Dec 15, 2016
Facile 脿 porter, elle est aussi facile 脿 adapter ! air max ultra flyknit http://herve-lemoine.fr/achat.asp?p_id=714703 [air max ultra flyknit] - Dec 15, 2016
le juste milieu c'est les bottines Bocage huarache noir or http://calendriers112.fr/ventes.asp?p_id=571788 [huarache noir or] - Dec 16, 2016
La marque United Nude continue 脿 briser les codes de la mode nike air max h a m low http://herve-lemoine.fr/achat.asp?p_id=715407 [nike air max h a m low] - Dec 16, 2016
Costume 'Super Connard' du gars qui se régale de faire chier le mo. jordan rose http://www.commealamaison-chateauduloir.com/livre.asp?solde=jordan-rose [jordan rose] - Dec 16, 2016
Sa défense s’est améliorée, et rappelez vous que, jusqu’à la mi décembre, certains l’annon?aient déjà comme le MVP de cette saison 2009 2010. jordan 2014 femme http://www.commealamaison-chateauduloir.com/livre.asp?solde=jordan-2014-femme [jordan 2014 femme] - Dec 17, 2016
Privé de Lionel Messi, le FC Barcelone se déplace sur le terrain du Celtic Glasgow, où il s'était incliné la saison dernière. jordan sc 4 http://www.commealamaison-chateauduloir.com/livre.asp?solde=jordan-sc-4 [jordan sc 4] - Dec 17, 2016
et son look ind茅modable nous accompagnera 脿 travers les modes et tendances adidas zx flux prism size 6 http://dupas-immobilier.com/sad.asp?AAA=adidas-zx-flux-prism-size-6 [adidas zx flux prism size 6] - Dec 17, 2016
ones du rap americain que sont Snoop Dogg, The Game, Ice Cube Mais en basket basket basket basket, Lil Thugs met a l honneur la Coupe du Monde de football et ses stars.Pour sa collection nike blazer femme courir http://www.belliet-locations-immobilieres.com/img/nike-blazer-femme-courir.html [nike blazer femme courir] - Dec 17, 2016
pas top pied de chaussures, pas de porter des talons de pieds nike air huarache 42.5 http://calendriers112.fr/ventes.asp?p_id=572195 [nike air huarache 42.5] - Dec 18, 2016
Imaginons, vous êtes le GM d'une franchise et vous souhaitez recruter un joueur. jordan pour homme pas cher http://www.commealamaison-chateauduloir.com/livre.asp?solde=jordan-pour-homme-pas-cher [jordan pour homme pas cher] - Dec 18, 2016
le prix de l'argent, qui vend des contributions speciales en ligne actuellement. jordan air retro 6 http://www.belliet-locations-immobilieres.com/img/jordan-air-retro-6.html [jordan air retro 6] - Dec 18, 2016
ils pr茅sentent ces escarpins blancs 脿 la patine superstar adidas en 35 http://calendriers112.fr/ventes.asp?p_id=568904 [superstar adidas en 35] - Dec 19, 2016
Certes, leur basket n Noirrsquo Blancheest pas le plus recherche de la ligue, mais en termes d Noirrsquo Blancheagressivite offensive, et d Noirrsquo Blancheenergie defensive, c Noirrsquo Blancheest du tout bon. air jordan 6 infrared og http://www.belliet-locations-immobilieres.com/img/air-jordan-6-infrared-og.html [air jordan 6 infrared og] - Dec 19, 2016
en exclusivite sur le site Jumpman femme pas cher femme pas cher .com avec la Air Jordan IV Noirlsquo BlancheLightning Noirrsquo Blanche,la Air Jordan IV Thunder devrait faire son retour a la fin de l Noirrsquo Blancheautomne,en quantite air jordan femme http://www.belliet-locations-immobilieres.com/img/air-jordan-femme.html [air jordan femme] - Dec 19, 2016
. Tige ouverte sur les c?t茅s. Semelle int茅rieure imprim茅e et color茅e. adidas superstar femme taille 40 http://calendriers112.fr/ventes.asp?p_id=567337 [adidas superstar femme taille 40] - Dec 19, 2016
Sur l'exportation et de la production, ont occupe la part de la prix Wenzhou interieur pas cher/ pas cherfrance. nike blazer mid vintage noir http://www.transact-immo17.fr/pdf/pdfdate.asp?p_id=nike-blazer-mid-vintage-noir-268986 [nike blazer mid vintage noir] - Dec 19, 2016
Such a heartlifting version of Shir Lamaalot, especially with the unfortunate situation in Israel replique cartier ronde solo or rose http://www.aaawatch.cn/fr/ronde-watch-series-c96/ [replique cartier ronde solo or rose] - Dec 20, 2016
Pour cette premiere confrontation, la Nouvelle Prix rose Zelande a arrache la victoire dans les dernieres minu. adidas originals superstar 80s http://www.transact-immo17.fr/pdf/pdfdate.asp?p_id=adidas-originals-superstar-80s-286927 [adidas originals superstar 80s] - Dec 20, 2016
Lesdits pour discuter des contre Prix rose mesures, mais apres des plaintes ont fait une passe, les patrons de l'usine de collectivement se turent. adidas crazy http://peakpowder.com/fichiers/soldes.aspx?P_ID=adidas-crazy [adidas crazy] - Dec 20, 2016
eacute Blanchees soixante.Noueacute Blanches autour du cou ou porteacute Blanches agrave Blanche la taille ndash Blanche agrave Blanche faire deacute Blanchepasser de la poche avec une neacute Blanchegligente raq collection adidas femme http://chezvotreveterinaire.fr/fichiers/soldes.aspx?P_ID=collection-adidas-femme [collection adidas femme] - Dec 20, 2016
le ' homme pas cher femme pas cher femme pas cher CC' de marque sur Wenzhou, une centaine dans le Shanghai, Ningbo Intime et des centres commerciaux de taille moyenne a l'echelle nationale, sur plus de femme pas cher femme pas cher femme pas cher compteurs. table de soccer http://www.losdelautan.fr/table-de-soccer-TT148738.html [table de soccer] - Dec 20, 2016
Pres de plus de trois ans, a Chengdu prix cercle, cette histoire se deroule. adidas superstars 80s http://www.transact-immo17.fr/pdf/pdfdate.asp?p_id=adidas-superstars-80s-287077 [adidas superstars 80s] - Dec 21, 2016
ipes fonctionnelle complete semelle Vibram coin, et pour couper la voiture a heurte la ligne avec l'effet de couleur que des details decoratifs, l'ensemble simple mais elegant. air yeezy 2 black http://peakpowder.com/fichiers/soldes.aspx?P_ID=air-yeezy-2-black [air yeezy 2 black] - Dec 21, 2016
ce interieure profilee de traces de pneus.La P' soldes france se situe ainsi a mi Prix rose chemin entre une simple montre et un joli bolide.Et apres tout une montre Porsche Design, acheter air jordan http://chezvotreveterinaire.fr/fichiers/soldes.aspx?P_ID=acheter-air-jordan [acheter air jordan] - Dec 21, 2016
, Ltd a reserve a l'avance la publicite, les annonces d'emploi dans pas cher pas cher jours con. nike blazer turquoise pas cher http://www.transact-immo17.fr/pdf/pdfdate.asp?p_id=nike-blazer-turquoise-pas-cher-269093 [nike blazer turquoise pas cher] - Dec 21, 2016
Non seulement sa mere Andrea Dellal et sa s Blanche Noir ur Alice Dellal est mannequin, son f. air yeezy red october http://www.coach-in-de-vie.fr/temps.asp?id=air-yeezy-red-october [air yeezy red october] - Dec 21, 2016
Les silhouettes sont longilignes, les coupes ultra pregrave Blanches du corps et la tendance geacute Blancheneacute Blancherale plutocirc Blanchet slimraquo Blanche. chaussure Adidas Vigor http://veterinaire-panier-fleuri.com/fichiers/soldes.aspx?P_ID=chaussure-Adidas-Vigor [chaussure Adidas Vigor] - Dec 21, 2016
La hargne defensive de Patrick Beverley, parfois limite, est en train de lui attirer quelques ennemis. adidas jeremy scott noir http://www.coach-in-de-vie.fr/temps.asp?id=adidas-jeremy-scott-noir [adidas jeremy scott noir] - Dec 22, 2016
s ZHU Hao, a l'heure actuelle plus de pas cherfrancefrancefrance grands fournisseurs de materiaux de de Wenzhou, l'approvisionnement a long terme local et national pour Wenzhou pays, a forme une bonne reputation , malgre le benefice en baisse Mais compter sur l'ensemble de la chane industrielle de la prix, des fournisseurs de materiaux de surtout par grande victoire, l'industrie a grandi et grandi. achat tn http://veterinaire-panier-fleuri.com/fichiers/soldes.aspx?P_ID=achat-tn [achat tn] - Dec 22, 2016
"Nations Worldwide Use Private Companies to Spy, U.N. Warns", kyrie 3 shoes foot locker http://chassahowitzka.net/sell.asp?id=kyrie-3-shoes-foot-locker [kyrie 3 shoes foot locker] - Dec 22, 2016
Nigerians Divided Over Whether to Stand With Buhari, nike kevin durant mens Blue http://www.elmorocco.net/sell.asp?id=nike-kevin-durant-mens-Blue [nike kevin durant mens Blue] - Dec 22, 2016
va ajouter une corde de plus agrave Blanche son arc soldes lrsquo Blanchehorlogerie.Une montre de haute coutureLes premiegrave Blancheres montres de Karl Lagerfeld seront officiellement d basket ball facts http://www.broceliande-immobilier.com/achat-basket-ball-facts.html [basket ball facts] - Dec 22, 2016
A ce petit jeu, De Fursac, Tailor Corner voire Tailor pas cherless proposent des prestations tregrave Blanches convaincantes. Adidas Springblade Noir http://www.broceliande-immobilier.com/achat-Adidas-Springblade-Noir.html [Adidas Springblade Noir] - Dec 22, 2016
Almost Half of EU Members Ignore Egypt Arms Sale Ban: Amnesty, kids lebron 11 http://chassahowitzka.net/sell.asp?id=kids-lebron-11 [kids lebron 11] - Dec 23, 2016
Boris Johnson Set for Talks on ISIS Fight in First U.S. Visit as British Foreign Minister, soldier basketball shoes http://www.elmorocco.net/sell.asp?id=soldier-basketball-shoes [soldier basketball shoes] - Dec 23, 2016
cartierbraceletlove If they limited this sort of thing to leased devices like the iPhone, I wouldn’t mind as much, but I’ve dealt with oddball, proprietary screws on a variety of Apple computer hardware. Fortunately, so far it’s been possible to use a Phillips, straight, Torx, or hex head. van cleef arpels collana perla prezzo http://www.braccialegioielli.cn/van-cleef-arpels-series-c3/ [van cleef arpels collana perla prezzo] - Dec 23, 2016
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS