Job fair comes to Coimbatore in January

A massive job fair is going to be held in Coimbatore on January 10, 2016, at Sri Krishna Engineering College, Covaipputhur. “The local body administrations should coordinate with the government officials in order to spread awareness about the fair to the villages too,” S. Velumani, Minister for Municipal Administration, Rural Development, Law, Courts and Prisons, said. He was in Coimbatore for a consultation meeting regarding the job fair.

“The government has been conducting job fairs in various districts to create employment opportunities and develop the skills of the youths. A massive job fair is going to be held in Coimbatore on January 10, 2016,” he said.

Candidates who have completed Class VIII, under-graduation, post graduation, diplomas and industrial training can participate in the job fair. They will be given proper guidance on how to find a job and the self employment options. As many as around 1 lakh job seekers and around 30,000 employers, including Indian and foreign companies, are expected to participate in the fair.

Special buses will be provided by the government to the venue, at Sri Krishna Engineering College, Covaipputhur.

District Collector Archana Patnaik, IAS; Corporation Mayor P. Rajkumar; Mr. A.K. Selvaraj, MP; Mr. R. Sinnasami, Mr. Duraisami, Mr. O.K. Sinnaraj, MLAs; Mr. Amalraj IPS, City Police Commissioner; Mrs. Ramyabharathi, Superintendent of Police; and various government officials participated in the meeting on the job fair.