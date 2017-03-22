31 May 2017, Edition - 687, Wednesday
Coimbatore

`Juliyum Nalu Perum’ should make people laugh – Sathish Kumar

Covai Post Network
March 22, 2017

Director RV Sathish Kumar is making his entry into Tamil film world with side-splitting ‘Juliyum Nalu Perum’. He is not nervous as his debut attempt reaches the audience this week and is all smiles and equally positive.

He admits that his first attempt was with a very tough genre and tougher to make the audience accept it. Basically a mechanical engineer, Satish feels his movie will be a success. He speaks to the Covai Post about the movie and the main cast Julie.

Juliyum Nalu Perum! What is the film all about?

It is about dog napping, which is a big scam in the US. I have just tried taking that concept into Kollywood, with a little Tamil touch. Four people want to kidnap this dog whose value is seen at Rs 1crore because of the luck it carries with it. The story revolves round the dog and its is a movie for children.

Q: You are a first timer. How difficult was it finding a producer?

Cinema is not easy on first timers and finding producer is a hefty task. At first my own production house Rich Media Solution. Then after the movie went well, I had people, including my current producer Prem Kumar, helping me out.

Q: How did you choose your characters?

We had auditions. Some of them including Amuthavanan and George are my friends. So it was not very hard to find people to act.

Q: Why have you not included smoking or drinking scenes in the movie?

I wanted this movie in such a way that children would enjoy it. So I decided not to include smoking or drinking scenes. I wanted to break the barrier and wanted to prove that there can be scenes where smoking or drinking are not portrayed.

Q: How did you get into film-making? Are you into full time into it?

I am basically a mechanical engineer. I did a short film back in 2002 and then went for a job. But the interest in cinema was always there and I started learning from the Internet, saw a lot of videos in film making; and then began the works for this movie. It was tough initially, but with the help of my friends and family, it was easier. I have not decided about full time film making, but I am planning to enter film industry. There is always a dilemma.

Who is your inspiration?

Bala sir was my inspiration. I never thought I would try a comedy film and wanted to do serious films like him. But my budget restricted me to a comedy film and it worked. Next films will be having more social messages.

Tell us about Julie!

Julie is an American beagle and is my dog. Beagles are very sensitive dogs that even wink their eyes. I brought Julie from the US. Since she is my dog, it was fun working with her.

What are your expectations?

The film is being released on 24th along with 14 others. But mine is the only one in the comedy genre. I expect a positive result.

