Coimbatore


Jumbo camp on, but no Jaya to enjoy it

Covai Post Network
February 12, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Elephants were dear to former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, late J. Jayalalithaa and this was illustrated during the rejuvenation camp for temple elephants held at Thekkampatti in Mettupalayam in 2016. Jayalalithaa enjoyed the camp which was live streamed.

Jayalalithaa, who is known for her love for elephants and was a devotee of Ganesha, was instrumental initially in the commencement of the rejuvenation camp that started nine years ago.

The former CM used to make it to the campsite whenever possible though she missed it in 2016. But, back in the Secretariat, she reportedly enjoyed the camp which had CCTV cameras fitted, watching the movement of elephants.

This airing of the ongoing camp continues in the Secretariat which has been caught in a whirlpool of turmoil after the death of Jayalalithaa.

The five-acre campsite was this year fitted with 16 CCTV cameras so that the elephants and their mahouts are monitored continuously in the campsite control room by officials of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Board (HR&CE) and the Tamil Nadu Forest Department. The footage is also sent to the Secretariat.

