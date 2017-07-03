Jumbo cylinders from IOC

The Indian Oil Corporation has launched 450 kg LPG cylinders for commercial users.

Priced at Rs. 24,000, the jumbo cylinder that requires 64 sqft area, would be more useful than the current ones, R. Sitharthan, Executive Director of IOC, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, said.

“The deposit will be Rs. 1 lakh and no special permission is required,” he said and assured that the easy to use cylinder would be safe.

According to Sitharthan, around 44 ,43,667 Indane customers had given up their subsidies. The Corporation’s storage unit at Nellai would start its operations soon once it gets green signal from the Centre, he added.