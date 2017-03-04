`Jumpstart’ for student entrepreneurs on March 11

The Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Coimbatore unit and network of entrepreneurs TiE are jointly organising a one-day conference `Jumpstart’ on March 11 at Hotel Le Meridien for student entrepreneurs.

At a meet organised here today, chamber vice-president Vanitha Mohan said Jumpstart will have successful entrepreneurs and motivation speakers and resource persons from various domains. The format will strive to create opportunities for experience-sharing and interaction.

There will be 10 sessions and over 130 organisations, apart from 56 educational institutions will take part in the conference.

“It is high time Coimbatore empowered its young start-ups and created a strong eco-system to support and nurture them to help create global brands which have Coimbatore as their base. The time is right to launch such initiatives as the government too is very actively promoting start-ups and small business,” said TiE Coimbatore president G. Karthikeyan.