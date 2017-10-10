Kadambrayaar project, breather for IT professionals

Kochi: Kadambrayaar Tourism Walkway Project has come as a relief for IT and other professionals in stressful jobs.

The District Tourism Promotion Council has rolled out the project by introducing boat services, coracles, rafts and houseboats to link small islands. There are four coracles, a raft and a houseboat along with pedal boats waiting to carry the tourists to different locations.

Though there was not much hope about a healthy tourist inflow in the beginning, after the project was introduced, there has been a steady influx. The traffic is high during holidays.

The IT employees and those in MNCs prefer to visit the place on Saturdays and Sundays, Dharma, an agent operating the boats, said.

While the boats are hired for birthday parties, get togethers and similar events, people are more interested to take a ride in coracles. Those opting to row boats are asked to wear life guard jackets.

However, as it is the case in most tourism destinations, it lacks basic facilities like comfort stations. It is also poorly lit, thus posing risk for the tourists to hang around after dusk.

There are also reports of anti-social elements roaming around at night, calling for a need to enhance security.