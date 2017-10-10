10 Oct 2017, Edition - 819, Tuesday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
top-banner
FLASH NEWS
  • SEBI moves SC seeking contempt proceedings against Sahara group for obstructing auction of its Aamby Valley property as directed by court
  • Congratulate Maharashtra BJP, CM Fadnavis & R.Patil Danve for impressive performance in Gram Panchayat polls across the state, tweets PM
  • Sensex starts off high, Nifty regains 10k mark (PTI)
  • Economic Advisory Council to Prime Minister to hold its first meeting under chairmanship of Bibek Debroy tomorrow (ANI)
Coimbatore

Kadambrayaar project, breather for IT professionals

Covai Post Network
October 10, 2017

Kochi: Kadambrayaar Tourism Walkway Project has come as a relief for IT and other professionals in stressful jobs.

The District Tourism Promotion Council has rolled out the project by introducing boat services, coracles, rafts and houseboats to link small islands. There are four coracles, a raft and a houseboat along with pedal boats waiting to carry the tourists to different locations.

Though there was not much hope about a healthy tourist inflow in the beginning, after the project was introduced, there has been a steady influx. The traffic is high during holidays.

The IT employees and those in MNCs prefer to visit the place on Saturdays and Sundays, Dharma, an agent operating the boats, said.

While the boats are hired for birthday parties, get togethers and similar events, people are more interested to take a ride in coracles. Those opting to row boats are asked to wear life guard jackets.

However, as it is the case in most tourism destinations, it lacks basic facilities like comfort stations. It is also poorly lit, thus posing risk for the tourists to hang around after dusk.

There are also reports of anti-social elements roaming around at night, calling for a need to enhance security.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

Remembering the Maruthu Pandiyar brothers, the leaders of the South Indian Rebellion of 1801
October 10, 2017

The brothers led a fierce struggle against the East India Company. On October 24, 1801, two middle-aged brothers were publicly hanged to death at the Tirupputhur fort of souther...

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Activating your chakras for a healthy you – ​Mooladhar Chakra ​
October 6, 2017

Activating your chakras for a healthy you - ​Mooladhar Chakra ​ ​ There is more to us than what meets the eye, the physical body is only an aspect of our existence which ...

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

Diwali 2017: 9 Delicious Diwali Snacks for the Festive Celebrations
October 10, 2017

One of the biggest festivals in the country, Diwali will be celebrated on 19th October 2017. Like each year, people are gearing up to celebrate the festival with full festive spiri...

Read More