Kamal Haasan photographs torn

Protesting against the recent remarks by film actor Kamal Haasan allegedly against political parties and politicians, members belonging to the Akhila Hindu Maha Sabha today tore his photographs in the city.

The organisation submitted a memorandum to District Collector, T.N. Hariharan, demanding action against the actor for his alleged derogatory remarks against politicians and the Government.

The petition said the actor was seeking dissolution of the Assembly and immediate election and dismissal of the government, without any reasons.

“Besides, he wanted the removal of Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, as he (Kamal) was not believing in rules and Constitution. This is totally condemnable, as the Chief Minister was elected by the party MLAs,” the petition said.

He was blaming the politicians for problems he faced during the release of his move Vishwaroopam, Sabha President Jagadish said in the memorandum.