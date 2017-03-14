04 Jun 2017, Edition - 691, Sunday
  • NASA is set to launch the world’s first mission devoted to studying rapidly spinning neutron stars
  • Apparel costing below Rs 1000 will be taxed at 5%. Silk & Jute are at nil category, cotton & natural fiber will be taxed at 5%: Arun Jaitley
  • CBSE ClassX results: Pass percentage of boys improves from last year’s 78.9% to 93.4%. Pass % of girls improves from 88.6% to 92.5%
  • Central govt extended the terms of Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi and Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar
  • Be it trade & technology, innovation & investment, energy, education and enterprise, we want to give a boost to India-France ties: PM Modi
  • Explosions rocked the funeral ceremony of an Afghan man today
  • At least 10 killed and many wounded in Kabul funeral blast: Official
  • Afghan Public Health Ministry official says there were explosions at a funeral in Kabul that killed at least 4
  • United Nations cultural heritage body UNESCO urged Australia to accelerate efforts to save the Great Barrier Reef
  • A 5-year-old girl was sexually assaulted, beaten up and dumped in a semi-conscious state on a roadside in Bengaluru
Coimbatore

Kamal Haasan photographs torn

Covai Post Network
March 14, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative image

Protesting against the recent remarks by film actor Kamal Haasan allegedly against political parties and politicians, members belonging to the Akhila Hindu Maha Sabha today tore his photographs in the city.

The organisation submitted a memorandum to District Collector, T.N. Hariharan, demanding action against the actor for his alleged derogatory remarks against politicians and the Government.

The petition said the actor was seeking dissolution of the Assembly and immediate election and dismissal of the government, without any reasons.

“Besides, he wanted the removal of Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, as he (Kamal) was not believing in rules and Constitution. This is totally condemnable, as the Chief Minister was elected by the party MLAs,” the petition said.

He was blaming the politicians for problems he faced during the release of his move Vishwaroopam, Sabha President Jagadish said in the memorandum.

