Kamal’s call to complain against graft making waves

Chennai: It appears to be a flood of complaints a day after actor Kamal Haasan took his fight against the State government to a different plane, urging his fans and others to send email complaints against corruption to Ministers.

Though the actor received flak from ministers and BJP leaders for this call, his fans have taken it seriously and, sources said, have begun sending registered posts from various parts of the State, urging him to join politics.

Members of the actor’s `Narpani Iyakkam’ used the Internet to send complaints to the Chief Minister’s cell and various other departments.

They even put a screen shot of their mails on social media.

Mohan, a resident of Vadapalani, was quoted, ‘’After a thorough thought, Kamal has come out with this statement. We will follow

his words. We will prove his charges with facts.’’

‘’We will be holding discussions in the coming days with various associations and take it further,’’ he added.

The call of his fans for his political entry is growing as they feel that unless he is in politics, “we cannot clean the system’’.

But Ministers are quite unhappy. D Jayakumar today said, ‘’I wonder

where the actor had been during the Cauvery water dispute between

Tamil Nadu and Karnataka?’’

Alleging that Kamal Haasan been selective in voicing his opinions,

the Minister said, ‘’The government has been striving hard to realise the dreams of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.’’

Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani had challenged Kamal

Haasan to prove existence of corruption in the government, and also asked the actor if he was ready to share the details of taxes paid by him for his films.

Senior BJP leader H Raja lashed out saying, ‘’ He (Kamal Haasan) lacks the guts. A coward. It is sad that the actor who has been nurturing anti-Hindu ideas is eyeing entry into politics.’’

Party State president Tamilisai Soundararajan, said, ‘’Kamal Haasan has the right to express his opinion. But the timing should be questioned.’’ One wonders why suddenly he is making such statements, she adds.

On Wednesday night, Kamal requested his fans and discerning people of the State to send complaints against corruption to the Ministers concerned in a digital format, noting complaints on paper would be torn and thrown away.

The actor had requested people to explain the travails they faced due

to corruption and also ask questions in a respectable manner. ‘’The rulers should know that the people are more honourable,’’ he said.

There would be a few lakh questions and whether the ministers

would arrest the questioners or would they provide an answer

to those questions remained to be seen, he added.

The actor said he would cite the corrupt practices in the cinema world. He alleged that barring a few like him, others in his field were silent about the `drama of corruption’ being enacted in the name of getting tax exemption certificates.