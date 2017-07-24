Kanniyur residents plead for proper water supply

Residents of Kanniyur panchayat in Somanur today urged the District Collector to initiate steps to ensure proper water supply in their area.

In their petition, the residents said they have been depending on private tankers for their daily requirements. “There has been no water supply for the last four months,” they said. More than 200 residents from Kanniyur (that has 12 wards) came to the collectorate to submit the petition.

Former Vice-President of the panchayat M. Raju said they were depending on packaged water and tanker lorries for water supply. “Even tankers are not regular sometimes. Our neighbouring villages are receiving proper water supply. Only we are suffering. Officials are not taking any steps to address our problems,” he alleged.

“We were supposed to get water under the Athikadavu II Scheme. We deposited Rs. 5000 for water connection and another Rs. 2500 was digging works, but still we haven’t received any water,” said S. Indrani, a resident.

They requested the District Collector to take initiate action against concerned officials and ensure water supply at the earliest.