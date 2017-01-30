Kappas arrival witnesses drop till middle of the month

The arrival of kappas witnessed a drop across India till the middle of January just before the start of the harvest festival.

However, cotton growers are expected to bring kappas quickly to the market, as they are getting the best prices from ginners at the moment, up to almost Rs. 5,800 per quintal in most cotton producing States.

The all India arrivals are approximately 1.50 lakh bales per day and the cotton seed price is also said to be good providing some support to the ginners — protection from the increase in kappas price, according to the Indian Cotton Federation (ICF) here.

Stating that cotton lint prices were firming up in an unusual situation, as the prices had to remain sober when the cotton arrivals picked up, it said that the overall demand for quality lots were up along with the start of the procurement by the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI).