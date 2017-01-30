FLASH NEWS RBI says ATM withdrawal limits will be relaxed from Feb 1 SC Appoints former CAG Vinod Rai, Ram Chandra Guha, Vikram Limaye and Diana Edulji as BCCI administrators, reports Bhansali Production assures social organisations there is no romantic sequence between Rani Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji Tamil Nadu Government introduces bill in Assembly to hike penalty upto ₹2 lakh for allowing sewage flow in streets: reports Vodafone confirms merger talks with Idea Cellular TN Jallikattu law gets presidential assent Rahul Gandhi reaches Bhiwandi Court for hearing in the defamation case against him over remarks on RSS Six people have been killed after gunmen opened fire in a mosque in Quebec City in Canada during evening prayers 6 bus passengers dead in collision between a bus and a truck on NH 28 in Sant Kabir Nagar. 27 injured : Reports Terrorist hideout busted by security forces in Shopian district of J&K; Arms and ammunition seized

Coimbatore


Kappas arrival witnesses drop till middle of the month

Covai Post Network
January 30, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

The arrival of kappas witnessed a drop across India till the middle of January just before the start of the harvest festival.

However, cotton growers are expected to bring kappas quickly to the market, as they are getting the best prices from ginners at the moment, up to almost Rs. 5,800 per quintal in most cotton producing States.

The all India arrivals are approximately 1.50 lakh bales per day and the cotton seed price is also said to be good providing some support to the ginners — protection from the increase in kappas price, according to the Indian Cotton Federation (ICF) here.

Stating that cotton lint prices were firming up in an unusual situation, as the prices had to remain sober when the cotton arrivals picked up, it said that the overall demand for quality lots were up along with the start of the procurement by the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI).

