Karunanidhi exempted from attending House session

Chennai: The Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution on Tuesday to exempt ailing DMK president M Karunanidhi from attending the House proceedings.

DMK working president MK Stalin said due to health issues and as per advice of doctors, Karunanidhi was not able to attend the 15th Assembly session and sought approval of the House for the resolution.

It was moved by the DMK passed unanimously.

As per the doctor’s advice, Karunanidhi, who is under treatment at his Gopalapuram residence in the city, did not cast his vote for the presidential election on Monday.