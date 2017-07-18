Karunanidhi exempted from attending House session

Chennai: The Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution on Tuesday to exempt ailing DMK president M Karunanidhi from attending the House proceedings.
DMK working president MK Stalin said due to health issues and as per advice of doctors, Karunanidhi was not able to attend the 15th Assembly session and sought approval of the House for the resolution.
It was moved by the DMK passed unanimously.
As per the doctor’s advice, Karunanidhi, who is under treatment at his Gopalapuram residence in the city, did not cast his vote for the presidential election on Monday.
Why do we wear clothes was a social science question in our primary classes. The answer - we need clothes to cover and protect us from heat, rain and cold.......Read More
Hectic schedules and a fast paced lifestyle hampers normal body functions. As a result, whatever one eats rots inside the stomach leading to generation......Read More
Some of the most prized ingredients in the world of Ayurveda are commonly available around us. They can be lurking somewhere in the kitchen or quietly growing in a neighbour's herb...Read More