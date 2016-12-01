FLASH NEWS Land dealer booked for false ₹13,860 crore declaration Delhi named India’s most well-read city of 2016 by Amazon World’s first solar road opens in France Karnataka police seize over ₹29 lakh in new currency notes Cab driver arrested for molesting woman passenger in Delhi Japan approves record ₹3 lakh crore defence budget for 2017 Jeje wins best footballer of the year award by AIFF Australian Open 2017’s total prize money to be ₹245 crore Days After 14 Crores Were Seized From His Office, Delhi Lawyer Rohit Tandon Summoned Shivaji memorial: Maharashtra fishermen call off protest ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s visit

Coimbatore


Karunanidhi hospitalised

Covai Post Network
December 1, 2016
Image credit : Illustrative Image

DMK president M. Karunanidhi was admitted to a private hospital this morning for “optimisation of nutrition and hydration”.

“He is stable and being treated by a team of doctors. He will be in the hospital for a few days,” a bulletin issued by the Kauvery Hospital, where he has been admitted, said.

A party release said that Karunanidhi, who has been under treatment for drug-induced allergy and advised rest by the doctors, was admitted to the hospital for medical examination and continuous treatment as per doctors’ advice.

“Since he will be hospital for a few days, party workers and functionaries are advised to avoid visiting him and extend their cooperation,” the release added.

Comments 7
Make money working from home, it's easy! http://bit.ly/make5000weekfromhome [Make 5000 a week from home] - Dec 03, 2016
Make money working from home, it's easy! http://www.fibran.gr/forum/discussion/313576/home-cleaning-services-maid-service#Item_1 [click here] - Dec 03, 2016
I was very pleased to search out this web-site.I needed to thanks in your time for this glorious read!! I undoubtedly having fun with each little little bit of it and I have you bookmarked to take a look at new stuff you blog post. https://issuu.com/milehighsingles [check this out] - Dec 03, 2016
whoah this weblog is excellent i really like reading your articles. Keep up the good work! You understand, many individuals are hunting around for this info, you can aid them greatly. http://www.mustangevolution.com/mustang-news/all-new-mustang-interview-with-ford-team/ [what do u mean by search engine optimization] - Dec 04, 2016
I’m curious to find out what blog system you happen to be working with? I’m having some minor security issues with my latest blog and I would like to find something more secure. Do you have any solutions? http://nathanmitche614.weebly.com/nathanmitchellx1721/los-mejores-de-abogados-en-houston-tx-llame-gratis-1-844-725-1440 [Share this] - Dec 07, 2016
Say, you got a nice blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Great. [ipad porn] - Dec 08, 2016
This is my seventh samurai sword that I have purchased over the past 25 years. I must say that I was very impressed with the overall quality of this sword. It has a great feel of balance and strength and looks like a sword that you might otherwise pay around $800. The Tsuba (handgaurd) is beautifully detailed along with the rest of the sword ornamentation. I am extremely happy to add this beautiful sword to my collection. https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=wnUHr2z0WWE [cleaning service dallas tx] - Dec 23, 2016
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS