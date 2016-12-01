Karunanidhi hospitalised

DMK president M. Karunanidhi was admitted to a private hospital this morning for “optimisation of nutrition and hydration”.

“He is stable and being treated by a team of doctors. He will be in the hospital for a few days,” a bulletin issued by the Kauvery Hospital, where he has been admitted, said.

A party release said that Karunanidhi, who has been under treatment for drug-induced allergy and advised rest by the doctors, was admitted to the hospital for medical examination and continuous treatment as per doctors’ advice.

“Since he will be hospital for a few days, party workers and functionaries are advised to avoid visiting him and extend their cooperation,” the release added.